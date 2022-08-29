'Let's Get Out Of Here': Meghan Markle Admits She & Prince Harry Were 'Happy To' Leave The U.K.

Meghan Markle is front and center in a juicy new interview, spilling the tea on her and Prince Harry leaving the monarchy, her life as a mother-of-two and her career ambitions.

On the subject of moving out of England, the Duchess of Sussex recalled how people often lashed out at them because their lives were taxpayer funded, so they suggested that they continue to work for the monarchy but make their own money, hoping that then, "all the noise would stop."