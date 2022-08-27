OK Magazine
In Her Footsteps: Prince Harry Moved To L.A. Years After Princess Diana Shared Her Dreams Of Running Away To Malibu With Dodi Fayed, A Close Friend Reveals

Aug. 27 2022, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Prince Harry may have inadvertently achieved one of his mother's dreams when he left his Royal duties and moved to the United States with Meghan Markle.

Prior to her tragic death, Princess Diana once longed to move to sunny Los Angeles to pursue a life of philanthropy alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed.

princess diana dreamed living los angeles
Source: mega

"She was having fun for the first time in her life, she had matured into a level of sensuality and sexuality that all women can relate to where they feel held, trusted, considered intelligent, and there is faith in their opinions and creativities," Diana's former vocal coach and confidante, Stewart Pearce, said in a recent interview. "In other words, Diana felt 99.9 percent supported by Dodi."

PRINCE HARRY BEGS FRENCH INVESTIGATOR TO REVEAL DETAILS OF DIANA'S DEATH FOR HIS NEW TELL-ALL BOOK

"She was really charged with a level of verve, brio, vitality and dynamic force she was excited by as one often is when one has gone through finishing a major relationship that needs to come to a close," he added.

prince harry begs investigator reveal details dianas death book
Source: mega

The late couple reportedly talked about moving to Malibu together, noting the beloved Royal was "fascinated" by some of the conversations she had with "creative moguls" in the United States regarding incorporating film and video into her charity work.

'IT LITERALLY ALMOST COST THE MONARCHY': HOW THE DEATH OF PRINCESS DIANA NEARLY SPARKED A BRITISH ANTI-ROYAL 'REVOLUTION'

Pearce explained her "excitement" for the future stemmed from the idea that she may be able to free herself "from the restraints of the protocol within the Royal Family," much like her youngest son would do years later.

princess diana dreamed living los angeles
Source: mega

23 years after Diana's horrific car accident that took both her and Dodi's lives, Prince Harry packed his bags and moved to California with his own family to fight for a life away from the pressures of Royal duties.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," a statement announcing their departure read. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

The Sun was first to report Pearce's comments about Diana's California dreams.

