In Her Footsteps: Prince Harry Moved To L.A. Years After Princess Diana Shared Her Dreams Of Running Away To Malibu With Dodi Fayed, A Close Friend Reveals

"She was having fun for the first time in her life, she had matured into a level of sensuality and sexuality that all women can relate to where they feel held, trusted, considered intelligent, and there is faith in their opinions and creativities," Diana's former vocal coach and confidante, Stewart Pearce, said in a recent interview. "In other words, Diana felt 99.9 percent supported by Dodi."

"She was really charged with a level of verve, brio, vitality and dynamic force she was excited by as one often is when one has gone through finishing a major relationship that needs to come to a close," he added.