Meghan Markle's 'Very Touchy' and 'Handsy' PDA With Prince Harry Has Rubbed Off on Prince William and Kate Middleton
Looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s affectionate ways have rubbed off on Prince William and Kate Middleton!
Royal photographer Karwai Tang, who has been capturing Harry and Meghan since before their 2018 wedding, believes the Sussexes’ PDA may have influenced William and Kate’s behavior over the years.
“I think with Harry and Meghan being in the royal family for those few years, it’s sort of relaxed a lot of the other members, because every now and again you see Kate and William, not hold hands, but like a hand on the back or on the knee,” Tang said in an interview.
Recently, Tang caught some of Harry and Meghan’s sweetest moments at the Invictus Games’ opening ceremony in Vancouver on February 8. The couple looked completely in sync as they kissed and cozied up while watching performances from Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and other stars.
“I always enjoy photographing them,” Tang shared. “They photograph really well, genuine… They’re very demonstrative.”
Tang also pointed out that the couple’s loving nature has remained consistent over the years.
“I photographed them from the start, so it’s actually nice just to photograph them along their journey,” he added.
“They haven’t changed. They are what they are, you know,” he said. “She’s very handsy, very touchy, you know, touchy feely with Harry, which is good that she hasn’t changed. She wasn’t the person that wanted to change anyway when she married into the royal family.”
Meanwhile, William and Kate recently shared a rare glimpse of their own romance in a Valentine’s Day photo where they sat in the woods, holding hands and wearing matching baby blue outfits. At one point, William even gave Kate a sweet kiss on the cheek.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have had an incredibly challenging year, dealing with both King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s own health battle — but through it all, they've put on a united front.
“It’s safe to say that her health crisis has made Kate and William stronger as a couple — and now they’re more in love than ever before,” a royal insider told Life & Style. “William and Kate have been to h--- and back, and it just proves that nothing can break them.”
“Kate would never discuss this publicly, but she finds that the strength William displayed throughout her ordeal has made him more attractive, irresistible even,” the insider continued. “It definitely helped them find their spark again.”
Us Weekly interviewed the photographer.