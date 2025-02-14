'Not Natural!': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for Packing on the PDA in Valentine's Day Photo

Meghan Markle took to Instagram to share a Valentine’s Day tribute to Prince Harry , posting a photo of the pair kissing — and, unsurprisingly, people were quick to criticize them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not together for Valentine's Day.

“Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games,” Meghan shared, explaining why the pair are not spending the holiday together.

She went on to note Prince Harry is “changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families.”

“Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created,” she concluded the celebratory post with. “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins As ever, M.”