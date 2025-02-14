'Not Natural!': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for Packing on the PDA in Valentine's Day Photo
Meghan Markle took to Instagram to share a Valentine’s Day tribute to Prince Harry, posting a photo of the pair kissing — and, unsurprisingly, people were quick to criticize them.
“Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games,” Meghan shared, explaining why the pair are not spending the holiday together.
She went on to note Prince Harry is “changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families.”
“Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created,” she concluded the celebratory post with. “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins As ever, M.”
Meghan quickly limited comments on the post, as only a handful of positive ones remained — however, on social media platform X, critics were vocal in their disdain for what she shared. “Meghan Markle appears to be a f------- psychopath,” one critic wrote, with another claiming she’s the “herpes of the royal family.”
“That does not look natural,” another X user quipped, while one person wasn't buying the kissy photo, posting two pics where the couple look to be in the midst of tense conversations. “Such a happy couple… so in love,” they captioned the photos. Still, another X member commented their “lips aren’t even touching,” going as far to allege their relationship is “over.” Not all comments were negative, though, with one person noting they “love them,” while another exclaimed: “Love wins.”
Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came under fire in January for their response to the Pacific Palisades wildfires. When they showed up to hand food out and offer hugs at an event, actress Justine Bateman slammed the pair for their actions.
“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers,” the Family Ties actress wrote on X. “What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”
Megyn Kelly also attacked the couple over the ordeal, calling them “absolute cretins who decided to “interject themselves into the devastation in Los Angeles.”
“When you're actually a member of the royal family, Harry, and the British population answers to you [sort of] they're your subjects, maybe they do need to see you during times of tragedy. You're in America now, and we don't give a s--- about you. You're not our f------ prince. You'll never be king. We hate your wife. Stay at home in your $29 million mansion. All right? Stop getting off on the trauma p--- of real suffering in Los Angeles. It's ridiculous. It's offensive," she continued.