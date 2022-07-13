Revealed: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Security Chief Fired By Michael Jackson's Family After Discovering Criminal Record

In March 2010, the Jackson family decided to cut ties with Alvarez after they discovered his crimes, adding that they didn't want him near "the family's large brood of children," the website PopEater said at the time.

Alvarez worked as Jackson's bodyguard for more than five years, and he was a key witness in the investigation over the late pop singer's death, which occurred in 2009. At the time, Alvarez told the LAPD that the musician's doctor Conrad Murray stopped performing CPR on him to hide some drugs.

"When he started changing his stories, the estate decided to check him out. He not only had a DUI, there was a domestic violence dispute on his record. Someone had filed a domestic complaint against Alvarez, and he also had a DUI arrest," a family friend said at the time.