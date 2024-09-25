Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had 'Psycho Moments' as Royal Bosses, Courtier Claims
Bullying allegations continue to follow Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and a former royal staffer revealed just how difficult it was to work for the Sussexes during their time as royals.
“There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit (when Harry and Meghan left the royal family), Meghan’s bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion," a courtier told an outlet.
"Princess Margaret regularly got people to hold out their hands to use as ashtrays, for example, and that’s just laughed off as hilarious eccentricity. Look at Prince Andrew, he was unbelievable to the staff," they continued.
While living in the U.K., Meghan admitted that she contemplated ending her life while living in the royal fold, and the ex-staffer wondered if her mental health struggles influenced her behavior.
“That said, there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments," they claimed. "I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s---."
“But it was an incredibly fraught time, and I’m inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt," the insider noted. "She has said herself she was suicidal at times.”
In 2021, it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was accused of mistreating her employees, as private secretary Jason Knauf expressed his hesitations in a now-public email.
“I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable," Knauf told Prince William's secretary Simon Case in a message.
“The duchess seems intent on having someone in her sights," he continued. "She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior toward Y.”
When the allegations first came to light, the Suits star quickly shut them down.
“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said in a statement.
Despite the Sussexes' response, one staffer didn't enjoy helping the former actress before her wedding day.
“I always thought she was a classic narcissist and getting her staff to tell a magazine how amazing she is only confirms that in my mind," the insider said. “She is lovely when it is all going her way but a demon when the worm turns.”
“They vowed never to work with her again, despite the prestige of having her as a client," they noted. "If you were working for her, you were often treated like a tradesman who could be treated like s---.”
Despite the former employees' experiences, recent former staffers defended the Sussexes. Chief of staff Josh Kettler recently left his role after three months, and his exit fueled speculation about the Sussexes' work environment.
OK! previously reported Kettler said he was “warmly welcomed” by the partners during his brief time working for them.
“They are dedicated and hardworking,” he continued. “It was impressive to witness."
