Royal Family Set to Ignore Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Anniversary After Being Publicly Snubbed
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate six years of marriage on Sunday, May 19, but royal watchers wonder if the Windsors will acknowledge their special day at all.
In recent months, the royal family failed to publicly comment on Prince Archie's birthday, and they didn't attend the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games celebration on Wednesday, May 8.
"Typically, the royal family do acknowledge wedding anniversaries, we usually see social media posts so it’ll be interesting to see if that happens this year. If they don’t, once again it goes to show the ongoing division," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Fruity Slots. "If it does happen, then I see that as an olive branch."
Harry visited his native nation for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but the veteran and King Charles failed to reunite.
OK! previously reported Charles and Prince William were criticized when His Majesty made the Prince of Wales the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Aviation Centre on Monday, May 13. In his new role, William will lead Harry's former regiment.
“At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales," Buckingham Palace's statement read.
“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps," the message continued. “The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years."
Harry spent ten years in the armed forces, and many experts assumed the duke would take on the role before he left the royal fold.
When the news broke, royal biographer Katie Nicholl discussed how William getting the honor over Harry will clearly have an affect on the family.
"For many years he served two tours in Afghanistan," Nicholl told an outlet. "You know, the timing is curious. I think many people will see that as a bit of a snub, really, from the palace, and perhaps a little bit of a poke in the ribs to Prince Harry."
The palace announced the future king would take over the position while Harry was in the U.K.
"Yes, he's over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he's been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform," Nicholl shared. "And now his brother's taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family."
"So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant," she added. "And, yes, I think it's probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he's very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family."