Royal Family Set to Ignore Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Anniversary After Being Publicly Snubbed

OK! previously reported Charles and Prince William were criticized when His Majesty made the Prince of Wales the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Aviation Centre on Monday, May 13. In his new role, William will lead Harry's former regiment.

“At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales," Buckingham Palace's statement read.

“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps," the message continued. “The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years."