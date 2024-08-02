Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Branded 'Hypocrites' for Their Anti-Bullying Campaign Despite Publicly Attacking the Royal Family

"We can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good," Harry said in a preview for the television appearance that will air on Sunday, August 4.

The Archewell Foundation is launching the Parents Network to support children impacted by online harm, but one X user believes the same grace should've been extended to the royal family.

"So he seeks to protect his kids from online harm, but is happy to publicly throw the rest of his family including his brother and elderly father to the wolves — knowing his words will be shared and amplified globally," someone wrote on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. "He has a massive blind spot around his own attacks on his family while seeking to assert himself as the great protector of those being attacked by others," they added.