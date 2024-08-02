Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Branded 'Hypocrites' for Their Anti-Bullying Campaign Despite Publicly Attacking the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working to end harassment on social media, but some critics see their upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview as disingenuous considering their history of publicly complaining about the royal family.
"We can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good," Harry said in a preview for the television appearance that will air on Sunday, August 4.
The Archewell Foundation is launching the Parents Network to support children impacted by online harm, but one X user believes the same grace should've been extended to the royal family.
"So he seeks to protect his kids from online harm, but is happy to publicly throw the rest of his family including his brother and elderly father to the wolves — knowing his words will be shared and amplified globally," someone wrote on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. "He has a massive blind spot around his own attacks on his family while seeking to assert himself as the great protector of those being attacked by others," they added.
Other social media users were also bothered by the Sussexes' comments.
"These grifters are the biggest hypocrites," someone penned.
"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ARE bullies so it’s laughable that they would give an interview on preventing bullying while publicly trashing the royal family the last four years," another person shared.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Face 'Repercussions' If King Charles Doesn't Approve of Their Colombian Tour
- Prince Harry Finds King Charles' Failure to Grant Him Security Privileges an 'Unbelievable Situation'
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Weren't Invited to Balmoral Castle This Summer Amid Royal Health Crises
In 2021, Meghan was accused of mistreating royal staffers during her time as a working duchess, but she adamantly denied the assertion.
“Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a statement from the Sussexes’ spokesperson released in March 2021 read. “We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”
OK! previously reported leaked email correspondence revealed staffers claimed they were "bullied out of the household," presumably by Meghan, who was then "targeting female members of staff."
One of these aides went on to claim that the idea of coming to work with the Suits star made her "feel sick."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich discussed the recent resurgence of the allegations.
"Where there’s smoke, there’s fire," Fordwich told an outlet. "There have been too many examples of the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’ for the allegations not to be true. … In contrast, not even one such report has ever been raised regarding Kate Middleton. Ask her family’s butcher from when she was a little girl growing up."
"She was [described] as a polite little girl," Fordwich shared of the mom-of-three. "He was [later] invited to her wedding to Prince William in Westminster Abbey. An amazing track record indeed."