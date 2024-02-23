Meghan Markle Had 'Great Potential' as a Royal, But She 'Was Looking for a Way Out From the Very Beginning'

"I think she got stuck in. What was amazing was on the day that the engagement was announced, she gave a television interview," Valentine Low told an outlet. "She talked about wanting to take on Commonwealth roles."

During her time on Suits, Meghan lived in Toronto, and due to her biracial identity, she had hoped to represent the communities of color within the British territories.

"She'd been well-briefed and was perfectly happy to spout her brief on air about what the future might be for her," Low added.