Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Major Challenge With Obtaining Coveted 'Golden Visas' in Portugal

OK! previously reported royal experts think the Sussexes will be able to spend more time with their last royal ally Princess Eugenie while traveling to Portugal.

"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet.

"No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William – it's that simple," Andersen claimed. "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."