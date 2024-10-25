Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Major Challenge With Obtaining Coveted 'Golden Visas' in Portugal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly purchased a vacation home in Portugal, but the duo is already experiencing challenges with their new mansion.
Royal experts have speculated that the Sussexes are looking to obtain E.U. citizenship, but due to "Brexit," neither of them have it.
According to reports, real estate investors can qualify for a "Golden Visa," but applicants are required to speak and read Portuguese.
The Sussexes left the U.K. in 2020, and they currently reside in California, but owning a home in Portugal could make it easier for the pair to travel within the European Union.
OK! previously reported royal experts think the Sussexes will be able to spend more time with their last royal ally Princess Eugenie while traveling to Portugal.
"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William – it's that simple," Andersen claimed. "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."
Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, split their time between the U.K. and the Iberian country.
"Purchasing a villa in Portugal has more to do with being close to a royal family member who is still genuinely fond of them than it does with being geographically closer to Great Britain," he claimed. "Maybe in the future Eugenie, who also remains close to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, could also play the role of go-between. But any scenario like that seems an awfully long way off."
"At the moment, King Charles and, in particular, Prince William show no signs of being interested in any sort of rapprochement," Andersen claimed.
Being in Portugal allows the Sussexes to have close proximity to Eugenie, but Andersen hinted at them benefiting from obtaining the unique residency status.
"By contrast, Portugal offers a ‘Golden Visa’ to wealthy investors in Portuguese real estate," Andersen shared. "The Golden Visa is more than just a status symbol, although it certainly is that. It enables the ultra-rich to travel throughout Europe unhindered… Not having to be dependent on a single passport is just another way for the wealthy to hedge their bets."
Harry lost his security lawsuit, but during his witness statement, he admitted that he felt pushed to relocate to North America due to his various concerns about royal life.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry told the High Court.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the dad-of-two continued.
New York Post reported on the citizenship exam.