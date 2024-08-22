OK Magazine
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Could Surprise Everyone' and 'Rekindle Relationship' With the Royal Family After Years of Tension

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020.

By:

Aug. 22 2024, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family unraveled after a series of tell-alls, but the couple could still extend an olive branch to the Windsors amid health crises.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently based in California.

While speaking about their recent trip to Colombia, former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo: "You do wonder whether this is them trying to almost establish a little principality, a little royal kingdom. Or, are they going to surprise everyone, rekindle the relationship with the British royal family? It’s possible, but I doubt it."

"I think they’re likely to continue with trips such as this, more charity work, but you never really know," he noted. "The Sussex brand is a slightly unknown area, it’s slightly uncharted territory — we’ve never really had anything like this before, they’re almost establishing their own royal family."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle branded Prince William and Kate Middleton as 'formal.'

As OK! previously reported, an insider claimed Kate Middleton and Prince William want to avoid conversations about the Sussexes as the Princess of Wales battles cancer.

"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.

"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy.

Prince Harry
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source shared.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement in support of Kate Middleton after she announced she has cancer.

After Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer, royal watchers wondered if Harry would temporarily work for his family. However, experts think William won't allow the Duke of Sussex to rejoin The Firm.

"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.

"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III ... who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."

This comes after Harry revealed intimate details about the royals in his book, Spare, widening the wedge between the duke and the future king.

"Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions," Fordwich claimed. "He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip."

