Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Could Surprise Everyone' and 'Rekindle Relationship' With the Royal Family After Years of Tension

While speaking about their recent trip to Colombia, former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo: "You do wonder whether this is them trying to almost establish a little principality, a little royal kingdom. Or, are they going to surprise everyone, rekindle the relationship with the British royal family? It’s possible, but I doubt it."

"I think they’re likely to continue with trips such as this, more charity work, but you never really know," he noted. "The Sussex brand is a slightly unknown area, it’s slightly uncharted territory — we’ve never really had anything like this before, they’re almost establishing their own royal family."