Meghan Markle Plans to 'Completely' Tell Her 'Side of the Story' in Explosive Tell-All About Royal Family: She 'Could Clear Up a Lot of Questions'
Rumors are spreading that Meghan Markle is working on her explosive tell-all — which could be a lucrative project for her after she lost her Spotify deal last year.
“There’s so much demand for Meghan to speak out, whether that’s in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir," a source told an outlet. "She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions.”
“They’re now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all-out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story,” the insider added.
After losing her contract with Spotify, royal watchers became curious about the Duchess of Sussex's next steps. OK! previously reported insiders claim Meghan's developing lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard's release date has been pushed back.
“Everyone has to abide by Netflix’s schedule these days. They are by far the biggest player in town," a source told an outlet.
The former actress returned to social media in March to tease American Riviera Orchard's launch, but the exclusive jam has yet to hit retailers.
The source added that there was “literally no point in Meghan doing anything” until Netflix begins promoting her cooking show.
Throughout the summer, celebrities, including Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, have been promoting American Riviera Orchard's fruit preserves on Instagram.
“From a strategic and branding perspective, if you suggest you are going to launch something but then four months later nothing has happened, the world moves on," branding expert Norah Lawlor explained.
"Fortunately for them, there has been so much going on in the world in the last four months that they could probably relaunch it and no one would really notice," Lawlor added. "The bigger question is whether they have a real team on it, and whether that team has been able to negotiate the retail channel partnerships to get this into stores."
While preparing to retail American Riviera Orchard, Meghan was spotted at the G9 Summit in New York.
“Meghan was in the Hamptons recently at a women in business summit; you have to wonder whether she was actually getting business advice, or if she was more concerned with projecting an image of a smart and savvy businesswoman. American Riviera Orchard poses similar questions: Is it really going to be a business, or is it an image-driven add on, designed primarily just to project an image of a serious businesswoman?" Lawlor asked.
Despite the criticism, some commentators think the Duchess of Sussex's ability to attract attention could help American Riviera Orchard.
“If you are going to produce a product, be that jam or anything else, you want to try and establish demand as forensically as possible before you produce a d--- thing,” Warren Johnson said. “It’s a whole lot easier to accelerate your retail listing if you go and see the buyer at Whole Foods and say, ‘We’ve got a million Instagram follows.’ You’ve got an established audience."
“To allow some anticipation to build is not a strategy I would disagree with, especially as it has enabled her to test her credibility and see if she gets laughed out of town as a jam maker before risking a penny," Johnson added. "Personally, I’m not sure the world needs more jams, but maybe I’m wrong.”
