Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Amends With King Charles in 2024 After Raging Family Feud
Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make a New Year's resolution to reconcile with the royal family? According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to reunite with King Charles in 2024.
“Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down,” royal commentator Ingrid Seward told GB News.
Although Harry traveled to the U.K. for various engagements, including legal court cases and his father's coronation ceremony, Meghan hasn't spent time in the country since Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
“They need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them,” she added.
OK! previously reported a British newspaper claimed the Sussexes contacted Charles on his 75th birthday, and their conversation was a “turning point” in their relationship.
Harry was critical of his stepmother, Queen Camilla, and his brother, Prince William, in his memoir, Spare, but insiders made it clear that the king would never shut out his "darling boy."
“The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday,” a source revealed.
Shortly after Charles' birthday, there were whispers of the royal rebels wanting to spend Christmas with the Windsors, but a source said they weren't invited to Sandringham. Harry called the Prince of Wales his "archnemesis" and his public complaints about the monarchy threatened the integrity of the crown.
“As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance," royal editor Richard Eden wrote in an article. "And we have seen no sign that the California-based couple are prepared to apologize to those they have betrayed with their insults and indiscretions."
“Until that happens, we may continue to witness the unlikely spectacle of ex-royal Fergie enjoying a more prominent role in the royal family than the King’s second son," the writer added.
Many commentators theorized William and Kate Middleton were still outraged by Harry's actions, but the Princess of Wales' friend admitted she is no longer harboring resentment toward her brother-in-law.
“She’s moved on and William has too,” the pal shared. “She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back.”
Aside from Harry's place within The Firm, the Duke of Sussex alluded to being pushed out of the monarchy while pursuing his legal battle against the Home Office for security.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his Thursday, December 7, court witness statement.
Currently, the famous redhead is hoping to maintain his personnel while visiting his native nation.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the father-of-two penned.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.