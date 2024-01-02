Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Amends With King Charles in 2024 After Raging Family Feud

“Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down,” royal commentator Ingrid Seward told GB News.

Although Harry traveled to the U.K. for various engagements, including legal court cases and his father's coronation ceremony, Meghan hasn't spent time in the country since Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

“They need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them,” she added.