Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plan to Return to California for Christmas as Actress 'Misses Home' After U.K. Move: Source

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly be heading back across the pond to celebrate Christmas with their California friends following their return to the U.K. According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, is already "making plans" with her West Coast crew to enjoy the Yuletide this coming December.

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Meghan Markle Is 'Keeping Busy' While Living in the U.K.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is 'doing well' while living in England.

An insider dished to an outlet that while Meghan is “doing well” as she adjusts to life in England, she still misses her Los Angles-based pals and her mother, Doria Ragland. “She’s keeping busy, as she always does, and staying in close contact with her friends in Montecito,” the source noted.

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The Sussexes Moved Back to England in August

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the U.K. this past summer.

“She does miss home — and her mom. They’re planning to come back for the holidays. Meghan is looking forward to seeing her friends and she's making plans with them already," they explained. Meghan and Harry, 42, made their grand comeback to England in August so their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could attend school. However, the couple have no plans to sell their Montecito, Calif., mansion and will continue to maintain the residence for the time being.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Join The Firm at Sandringham for the Holidays

Source: MEGA King Charles sent a letter to government officials where he stated the Sussexes are to remain private citizens while they're staying in England.

The As Ever founder's reported holiday plans also seem to eliminate any idea of a possible reunion with the royal family. The Firm traditionally gathers at King Charles' Sandringham estate in Norfolk for Christmas every year. The last time the Sussexes spent the festive season at the estate with the rest of the Windsor clan was back in 2018. A source also recently told The Sunday Times how Meghan and Harry “know it would be too awkward and too difficult" to meet the royals at Sandringham.

Source: MEGA The last time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined the royal family for Christmas was in 2018.