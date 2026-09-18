Prince Harry Gives Update on Archie and Lilibet After Pulling Them From U.K. School Over Security Concerns
Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET
Prince Harry shared an update on his two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
After pulling them from a prestigious private school in the U.K. only two days in over security concerns, Prince Harry has confirmed they are back in class.
"We’re getting stuck into the work. Kids are in school. We’re happy," Harry told HELLO! magazine at the Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner & Awards in London on Thursday, September 17, as he gave an update on the family’s past few weeks since moving back across the pond.
"And as I said, it’s great to be back on British soil, and looking forward to Birmingham next year for the Invictus Games that’s coming up," he continued.
Harry, 42, attended the gala solo without his wife, Meghan Markle.
'Decided They Needed to Change Schools'
As previously reported by OK!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who returned to England on August 26, agreed to have their two young children start "somewhere new" after Harry and Meghan, 45, "discussed the practicalities with their security team and it was decided they needed to change schools," an insider claimed.
It was also revealed that Harry's request for taxpayer-funded police protection is now being considered due to his return.
The Spare author "has been told he will get his security reviewed following his move back home."
The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures allegedly has informed Harry "that his situation was discussed at a meeting last week."
"It was decided that Harry should get a full review of his security now that he is resident in his home country," the source added.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pull Kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet From U.K. School After Just 2 Days Over Security Concerns: Report
- Meghan Markle Pulling Her and Prince Harry's Kids From U.K. School Over Security Concerns 'Shouldn't Come as a Surprise,' Royal Expert Says
- Meghan Markle Sits Out Invictus Gala as Prince Harry Gives First Public Comments on Their Big Move
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'Extremely Grateful to All the Teachers and Staff'
A spokesperson for the Sussexes told People on Monday, September 14, they "remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family."
"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there," the rep continued.
'They Absolutely Adored the School'
According to HELLO! magazine, the decision was ultimately made due to heavy traffic in the area, as well as the distance between the prep school and where they are currently living.
Worries were brought up after an incident that "made it difficult for their vehicles to stay in convoy," the outlet stated.
A source close to the Suits star and her husband told the publication: "It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids and their parents...They really wanted to make it work, but they had to make a difficult decision based on the fact that the team couldn’t make the school run operationally secure."