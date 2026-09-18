ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry Gives Update on Archie and Lilibet After Pulling Them From U.K. School Over Security Concerns Source: MEGA Prince Harry provided an update on his kids after they moved from California to England. Olivia Callanan Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Prince Harry shared an update on his two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. After pulling them from a prestigious private school in the U.K. only two days in over security concerns, Prince Harry has confirmed they are back in class.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry shared that his and Meghan Markle's 'kids are in school.'

"We’re getting stuck into the work. Kids are in school. We’re happy," Harry told HELLO! magazine at the Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner & Awards in London on Thursday, September 17, as he gave an update on the family’s past few weeks since moving back across the pond. "And as I said, it’s great to be back on British soil, and looking forward to Birmingham next year for the Invictus Games that’s coming up," he continued. Harry, 42, attended the gala solo without his wife, Meghan Markle.

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'Decided They Needed to Change Schools'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pulled their children from the school over security concerns.

As previously reported by OK!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who returned to England on August 26, agreed to have their two young children start "somewhere new" after Harry and Meghan, 45, "discussed the practicalities with their security team and it was decided they needed to change schools," an insider claimed. It was also revealed that Harry's request for taxpayer-funded police protection is now being considered due to his return. The Spare author "has been told he will get his security reviewed following his move back home." The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures allegedly has informed Harry "that his situation was discussed at a meeting last week." "It was decided that Harry should get a full review of his security now that he is resident in his home country," the source added.

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'Extremely Grateful to All the Teachers and Staff'

Source: MEGA A spokesperson confirmed that their decision is not a 'reflection' of the school.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told People on Monday, September 14, they "remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family." "This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there," the rep continued.

'They Absolutely Adored the School'

Source: MEGA A source close to the couple said the decision was ultimately a 'difficult' one.