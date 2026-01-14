or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

King Charles May Let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stay at His Beloved Highgrove Home Despite No Plans to See Son During U.K. Visit: Report

image split of prince harry meghan markle and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles might allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay at his Highgrove House when they are in the U.K. later this year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

King Charles could be making peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by offering them his beloved Highgrove House to stay at when they visit the United Kingdom later this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to head to Birmingham, England, for a pre-Invictus Games event in July — their first joint visit in almost four years.

King Charles' Highgrove Home Will Give the Sussexes Privacy

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020.

"There's a good chance that they will stay at a royal residence during a U.K. stay that includes Invictus events if the current thaw in family relations continues," a source told Daily Mail.

The insider noted that Charles' precious country estate in Gloucestershire may be handed to them so they'll be able to maintain a certain level of privacy while they are in town.

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince Harry have an estranged relationship.

The monarch, 77, also has no plans to see the couple while they are in the U.K. as he will reportedly be in Scotland at the time. However, Charles also has a fear that Harry, 41, would leak private convos between the two if they were to meet up.

"It’s important to note that King Charles does not regularly communicate with Harry," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News recently.

"The royal family views him as untrustworthy and a liability, largely due to concerns that private conversations will quickly find their way into the press. This is especially sensitive given that the king’s cancer treatment is considered a deeply private matter," she went on.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Set to Visit the U.K. in July

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has rarely been back to the U.K. in the last six years.

Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February 2024 after undergoing a prostate exam.

Meghan, 44, is set to join Harry this summer for the Invictus Games event, and they might also bring along their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"I think she would come back with him and the children. They love to do stuff as a family whenever they can, and when they do things philanthropically, they often take the kids along privately. I can't see a reason why he'd come over with the kids without her," royal expert Tom Sykes penned in his Substack page.

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry last saw King Charles in September 2025.

Both the Suits star and the Spare author have rarely been back to England since they left the royal family in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif.

Harry has returned to his homeland alone several times since he moved to the West Coast with his family. He last saw Charles for a brief summit in September 2025, where the two met for tea and exchanged pleasantries.

Meghan's last visit to the U.K. was in September 2022 to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth.

