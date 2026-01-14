King Charles May Let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stay at His Beloved Highgrove Home Despite No Plans to See Son During U.K. Visit: Report

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles' Highgrove Home Will Give the Sussexes Privacy

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020.

"There's a good chance that they will stay at a royal residence during a U.K. stay that includes Invictus events if the current thaw in family relations continues," a source told Daily Mail. The insider noted that Charles' precious country estate in Gloucestershire may be handed to them so they'll be able to maintain a certain level of privacy while they are in town.

Source: MEGA King Charles and Prince Harry have an estranged relationship.

The monarch, 77, also has no plans to see the couple while they are in the U.K. as he will reportedly be in Scotland at the time. However, Charles also has a fear that Harry, 41, would leak private convos between the two if they were to meet up. "It’s important to note that King Charles does not regularly communicate with Harry," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News recently. "The royal family views him as untrustworthy and a liability, largely due to concerns that private conversations will quickly find their way into the press. This is especially sensitive given that the king’s cancer treatment is considered a deeply private matter," she went on.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Set to Visit the U.K. in July

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle has rarely been back to the U.K. in the last six years.

Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February 2024 after undergoing a prostate exam. Meghan, 44, is set to join Harry this summer for the Invictus Games event, and they might also bring along their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "I think she would come back with him and the children. They love to do stuff as a family whenever they can, and when they do things philanthropically, they often take the kids along privately. I can't see a reason why he'd come over with the kids without her," royal expert Tom Sykes penned in his Substack page.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry last saw King Charles in September 2025.