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Prince William Is Ready to Meet With Prince Harry Amid 'Petty' Feud Under One Condition Involving Meghan Markle: Source

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Source: MEGA

Prince William is reportedly ready to talk with estranged brother Prince Harry amid their feud.

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly might be one step closer to thawing their icy relationship in the near future.

According to a source, the estranged brothers are preparing to meet face-to-face in an attempt to squash their feud.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Exited The Firm in 2020

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Source: MEGA

Prince William is willing to talk to Prince Harry as long as Meghan Markle stops talking about Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales, 44, and the Duke of Sussex, 42, have not been close for some time — ever since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, exited the royal family in 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif.

However, Harry and the Suits star, 45, returned to the U.K. back in August and are set to stay for an extended period of time.

An insider told Rob Shuter on October 12 William is only willing to talk to Harry if Meghan ceases talking about Kate Middleton.

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Prince William Doesn't Want Meghan Markle to 'Drag' Kate Middleton

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship also hasn't been smooth sailing in the past.

“William is willing to speak to Harry, but he wants Catherine and his children kept out of Meghan’s mouth,” the insider explained to Shuter for his Naughty But Nice Substack.

“No public comments, no private briefings, no dragging his wife or children into their grievances. They’re off-limits," they continued.

Kate, 44, and Meghan's relationship also hasn't been smooth sailing in recent years, with the As Ever CEO previously claiming the Princess of Wales made her cry ahead of her 2018 wedding.

Arrangements are reportedly being made for Harry and William to have a private telephone or video conversation, without their wives or children present.

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Prince William and Prince Harry's Beef Is Getting 'Foolish'

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

Another insider noted the brothers have now "reached a point where continuing to ignore each other is becoming increasingly embarrassing."

“This cannot continue,” the source sighed. “Two grown men avoiding each other is making them both look petty and foolish. Their feud has become a national joke.”

“Harry wants his brother back. William wants Catherine and his children left alone,” they added. “They can rebuild their relationship, but William will not allow his family to become collateral damage again.”

Prince Harry's Memoir Dropped in 2023

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry detailed his tense relationship with Prince William in his memoir, 'Spare.'

After Meghan and the Invictus Games founder's royal departure, Harry dropped his bombshell memoir, Spare, in 2023.

In the biography, Harry shared intimate details about his tense relationship with the Duke of Cambridge — including one instance when William apparently physically attacked Harry.

Harry recalled a 2019 incident where William allegedly called Meghan "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," before grabbing the army veteran by the collar and knocking him down.

Harry even labeled his elder sibling as both his "beloved brother and arch-nemesis."

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