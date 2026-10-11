Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Spending Christmas With King Charles, Says Source: 'They Know It Would Be Too Awkward'

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly won't be celebrating the Yuletide with King Charles this holiday season. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will instead be spending Christmas with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, this year.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Returned to the U.K. in August

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last spent Christmas with the royals in 2018.

Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, returned to the United Kingdom in August so their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could attend school. Despite living in the same country as the monarch, 77, attending the holidays with him and the rest of the royal family seems to be out of the question, according to The Sunday Times. The Firm traditionally visits their Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the Christmastime festivities.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left The Firm in January 2020.

A source suggested to the publication on Sunday, October 11, the Suits star and the Invictus Games founder will likely fly back to their residence in Montecito, Calif., to enjoy Christmas with Ragland. Another possible option that is reportedly being thrown around is Meghan and Harry commemorating the winter holiday at the cottage where they are currently staying in Northamptonshire, England. “They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation,” the insider said.

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King Charles Has the Final Say With Who He Invites to Christmas at Sandringham

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K. earlier this summer.

Another source divulged to an outlet recently that Charles has the ultimate say on who is invited to Sandringham. “There is a hierarchy,” a palace insider explained. “And the King is the CEO, he’s the boss — what he says go, so it’s better not to put themselves in any difficult position.” Meghan and Harry last spent the holidays with the Windsor clan back in 2018 when they joined the late Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William for liturgy service at St. Mary Magdalene Church. In January 2020, the Sussexes left the royal family and moved to the West Coast.

Source: MEGA Prince William and Prince Harry's feud still hasn't thawed.