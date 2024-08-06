Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for Their 'Lack of Self-Awareness' After Discussing Mental Health Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle

OK! previously reported the Sussexes talked about Archewell's Parents Network during a CBS Sunday Morning interview on Sunday, August 4. The initiative is a support system for caretakers to help their kids navigate the digital landscape — something she had to get used to after being thrust in the headlines when she started dating Prince Harry.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," Meghan told Jane Pauley. "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."