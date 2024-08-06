Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for Their 'Lack of Self-Awareness' After Discussing Mental Health Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry discussed the effects of cyberbullying in a recent interview, but their comments weren't well-received by royal watchers.
"[The line that Meghan's only scratched the surface] sounds like a veiled threat to the royal family about what she could say going forward about her time [in the Firm]," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV, referring to how she didn't share everything about her suicidal thoughts.
"I think Harry and Meghan not only lack credibility in this particular topic, I think they lack self-awareness," the podcaster added of the pair's recent appearance, which occurred as Kate Middleton and King Charles are focused on their ongoing cancer battles. "Where is their concern for the family's mental health? Catherine's? When Omid Scobie [targeted her in his book Endgame]?"
OK! previously reported the Sussexes talked about Archewell's Parents Network during a CBS Sunday Morning interview on Sunday, August 4. The initiative is a support system for caretakers to help their kids navigate the digital landscape — something she had to get used to after being thrust in the headlines when she started dating Prince Harry.
"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," Meghan told Jane Pauley. "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."
"If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is OK, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that," the mom-of-two shared.
During Meghan and Harry's 2021 tell-all interview, the duchess surprised fans with her confession.
"Yeah, there was. I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out," Meghan told Winfrey.
"And, again, I wasn’t seeing it, but it’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or my friends, or them calling me crying, just, like, ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you.' And I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing," she recalled.
In an episode of Harry & Meghan, the Suits star opened up about the toll the British press had on her well-being.
"You are making people want to kill me," Meghan said with tears in her eyes. "It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."'
"That night, to be up and down in the middle of the night looking down my hallway like, are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? That's real! Are my babies safe?" the duchess inquired.