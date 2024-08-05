Prince William Is 'Fed Up' With Prince Harry 'Cashing in' on Princess Diana's Death

"There's evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-'90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked," Harry said in the new documentary Tabloids on Trial. "And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoys painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid."

The Duke of Sussex is part of a group of celebrities taking legal action against News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers, as they accused the conglomerates of wiretapping their phones.