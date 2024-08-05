Prince William Is 'Fed Up' With Prince Harry 'Cashing in' on Princess Diana's Death
Prince Harry is continuing his battle against the British tabloid industry, but his mention of Princess Diana in the new documentary Tabloids on Trial might have upset Prince William.
"There's evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-'90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked," Harry said in the new documentary Tabloids on Trial. "And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoys painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid."
The Duke of Sussex is part of a group of celebrities taking legal action against News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers, as they accused the conglomerates of wiretapping their phones.
A source claimed the Prince of Wales didn't appreciate his late mother being mentioned in the film.
"William is spitting mad that Harry would reference this again," the insider claimed. "He's so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death."
"Harry just won't move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified," they added. "William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good."
OK! previously reported the Invictus Games founder admitted in Tabloids on Trial that he has security concerns about traveling to the U.K.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
While living within the royal fold, Meghan Markle's mental health was negatively impacted, and in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex admitted to contemplating suicide while there. The Duke of Sussex was worried that Meghan's life was at risk, and didn't want his wife to have an accident that paralleled Diana's passing.
"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," Meghan recently said on CBS Sunday Morning on August 4. "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."
In Harry & Meghan, the Suits star was candid about feeling anxious in her own home due to the rise of extremist groups and the public scrutiny she was under.
"You are making people want to kill me," the mom-of-two said with tears in her eyes. "It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."'
"That night, to be up and down in the middle of the night looking down my hallway like, are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? That's real! Are my babies safe?" the duchess asked.
Before her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she called her experience in the U.K. "almost unsurvivable."
"Yeah, there was. I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out," Meghan told Winfrey.
"And, again, I wasn’t seeing it, but it’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or my friends, or them calling me crying, just, like, ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you.' And I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing," she recalled.
