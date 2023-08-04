Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Break Cover for Actress' 42nd Birthday After Losing Hollywood Friends

The reason Meghan and Harry have been iced out of Tinseltown may have something to do with the way they dragged the royal family through the mud in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and bombshell interviews — not to mention the secrets Harry spilled about his famous family and friends in his memoir, Spare.

"When it comes to fads, fashion, and friendships, Hollywood’s elite are nothing if not bovine, and there are two things they fear and flee from above all else: indiscretion and failure," Piers Morgan pointed out, with his wife, Celia Walden, adding: "You can see why a couple prone to detailing the contents of their 'famous friends' may not be top of many celebrities’ friendship lists."