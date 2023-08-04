Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Break Cover for Actress' 42nd Birthday After Losing Hollywood Friends
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had themselves a night out on the town.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to have kickstarted the birthday celebrations for the mother-of-two on Wednesday, August 1, having soaked up some adult time during a romantic dinner.
The couple was spotted leaving Tre Lune in Montecito, Calif., where they were accompanied by their friend Matt Cohen. "From what I gathered, they enjoyed their food and had a nice time," an insider told a news publication.
Meghan and Harry's night sans their children, Archie and Lilibet, came two days before the Suits alum's birthday on Friday, August 4. Meghan has traditionally celebrated her birthday privately with her family, though it's unclear what she will be doing this year on her 42nd lap around the sun.
One thing is likely for sure, if Meghan wanted to host a lavish birthday celebration, she may not have many Hollywood pals to invite this year.
OK! reported David and Victoria Beckham recently cut ties with the controversial couple following accusations that they leaked information about the Sussexes. An insider spilled that "any making up now is so unlikely," between the couples, as the soccer pro was "absolutely bloody furious" over the claims.
Meanwhile, George and Amal Clooney have also distanced themselves, despite the A-list actor and his successful wife having nabbed an invite to their 2018 royal wedding. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are neighbors with the parents-of-two in Montecito, have also started to see the pair less, with another source explaining: "Katy was close at one point but she has been traveling a lot so it's been hard to sustain a close friendship."
The reason Meghan and Harry have been iced out of Tinseltown may have something to do with the way they dragged the royal family through the mud in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and bombshell interviews — not to mention the secrets Harry spilled about his famous family and friends in his memoir, Spare.
"When it comes to fads, fashion, and friendships, Hollywood’s elite are nothing if not bovine, and there are two things they fear and flee from above all else: indiscretion and failure," Piers Morgan pointed out, with his wife, Celia Walden, adding: "You can see why a couple prone to detailing the contents of their 'famous friends' may not be top of many celebrities’ friendship lists."
Television producer Paula Froelich added of the situation that these Hollywood elites are trying to stay on Prince William and Kate Middleton's good side in order to not jeopardize their own future successes.
"Everyone’s got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to debut on screen in London or [London’s] West End, and they know that Prince William and Kate — who are the biggest [celebrities] get over there won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan," explained Paula.
People reported the couple's night out and spoke to the source.