Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Struggle to Build 'Boundaries' With the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to use their royal titles to work in the U.S., which could eventually become a conflict of interest.
"If they were sensible, they would know where the boundaries lie," biographer Andrew Lownie told an outlet. ''You don't hear these scandals about some of the old members of the royal family."
''It's what I call the 'rogue royals' — it's Harry and Meghan, [Prince] Andrew and Sarah Ferguson," Lownie added.
The Sussexes and the Yorks are no longer working members of the monarchy, but they've benefited socially from their proximity to the throne.
''One of the tropes of the Crown somewhere is the division between the public service and private pleasure — and here, I'm afraid, people are putting private pleasure and profit ahead of their public service," Lownie stated.
OK! previousy reported the Duchess of Sussex still uses her duchess moniker despite rebranding herself in the U.S.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig noted after Meghan attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."
The Suits star is building her career in Hollywood, but it's unclear what her next steps will be.
"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."
"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she said. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."
Due to the Sussexes' recent solo appearances, rumors began to swirl that the couple was beginning to separate their professional brands.
"While others might consider the long-distance nature of their relationship a big deal, Harry and Meghan don't," an insider told an outlet.
"Meghan got tired of always being a package deal. She's long been super independent, which has caused some tension, but now she and Harry are on the same page," the source continued.
Even though the Sussexes have been spending time apart, they continue to support one another.
"They can be apart without any jealousy, but it's crucial they come together as a family," the source said, assuring that they are united in their decisions.
The insider later shared that Meghan leaves her husband "little love notes" and sends him "encouraging words" before events.
