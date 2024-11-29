Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set to Attend Events on Opposite Ends of the Country Amid Professional Separation Rumors

Harry won't be the first Sussex to participate in The New York Times DealBook Conference, as the Duchess of Sussex was interviewed by Sorkin in 2021 to discuss the gender wage gap.

“Even before I had any sort of privilege in my life — when my life and my lifestyle were very, very different — I always stood up for what was right,” Meghan said at the time, as the duo chatted about the letter she wrote to Proctor and Gamble at the age of 11 about a sexist dish soap commercial.

After contacting the company, Meghan revealed they changed their initial phrase from “Women all over America” to “People all over America."