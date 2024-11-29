Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set to Attend Events on Opposite Ends of the Country Amid Professional Separation Rumors
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set for another round of solo appearances, as the Sussexes will attend public gatherings on opposite ends of the country.
A spokesperson shared the Duchess of Sussex will be at the Paley Honors Fall Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., to honor close friend and Princess Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry. Both of the Sussexes were on the hosting committee for Perry, but the rep told an outlet only Meghan would show face at the event.
While Meghan celebrates the billionaire's accomplishments on the West Coast, Harry will partake in a conversation with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Conference on Wednesday, December 4, in New York.
Harry won't be the first Sussex to participate in The New York Times DealBook Conference, as the Duchess of Sussex was interviewed by Sorkin in 2021 to discuss the gender wage gap.
“Even before I had any sort of privilege in my life — when my life and my lifestyle were very, very different — I always stood up for what was right,” Meghan said at the time, as the duo chatted about the letter she wrote to Proctor and Gamble at the age of 11 about a sexist dish soap commercial.
After contacting the company, Meghan revealed they changed their initial phrase from “Women all over America” to “People all over America."
Throughout her time in the public eye, Meghan has been vocal about her ambitions and desire to see women have equal access to opportunities and resources.
Since returning to California, there have been rumors about the Duchess of Sussex potentially running for office, but, for now, she is focused on developing her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Meghan is prioritizing growing as an entrepreneur while Harry continues to put his energy toward his philanthropic efforts.
“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," a source shared.
"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple," a separate insider stated. "The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”
PR strategist Mark Borkowski speculated the Sussexes are honing in on their strengths after a rough year in Hollywood.
"There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to think there's something going on. She has been doing the jam thing, the Martha Stewart play," Borkowski said in an interview while discussing Harry's solo travels. "He seems to be going back to basics."
"They need a venture that deflects from the failures. The charity aspect impresses upon everybody that he [Harry] does have value beyond the controversial stuff," he continued. "It has the effect of separating them from the bad press and the failed content ideas. The punters still have time for Harry."
