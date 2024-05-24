King Charles Is Having 'Lengthy Discussions' About Stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Their Royal Titles

According to Tom Quinn, Charles and Prince William "have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse."

"The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about. William and his father know that even without their royal titles, Meghan and Harry would carry on traveling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them," he told an outlet.