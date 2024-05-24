OK Magazine
King Charles Is Having 'Lengthy Discussions' About Stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Their Royal Titles

king charles discussions stripping prince harry meghan markle titles
Source: MEGA
By:

May 24 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex status in the U.S., but it looks like it could be gone soon if King Charles decides to pull the trigger.

king charles discussions stripping prince harry meghan markle titles
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently traveled to Nigeria for the Invictus Games.

According to Tom Quinn, Charles and Prince William "have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse."

"The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about. William and his father know that even without their royal titles, Meghan and Harry would carry on traveling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them," he told an outlet.

king charles discussions stripping prince harry meghan markle titles
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

OK! previously reported conservative Member of Parliament Bob Seely attempted to use his political position to push His Majesty to remove the Sussexes' dukedom.

“I’m not a Republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest installment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option," Seely said after Omid Scobie's 2023 book, Endgame, revived the infamous royal racists scandal.

“The Duke and Duchess can be Mr. and Mrs. like the rest of us," he added. “My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles."

king charles discussions stripping prince harry meghan markle titles
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched Archewell in 2020.

While promoting his memoir, Anderson Cooper asked Harry why he continues to use his royal distinction.

"Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess?" Cooper asked on 60 Minutes.

"And what difference would that make?" Harry replied.

king charles discussions stripping prince harry meghan markle titles
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

In 2024, the duo rebranded their Archewell website as sussex.com, but they were criticized by royalists for their decision.

"The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the website reads.

"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."

Before they left the royal fold, the Sussexes were expected to work within the Commonwealth, which is why they originally hoping to relocate to Canada in 2020.

"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."

"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."

Quinn spoke to The Mirror.

