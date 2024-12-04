Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Suffer 'Major Blow' as They Watch Their 'Popularity Plummet'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to pursue opportunities in California, but the duo's star power might be dwindling, as both fans and critics lose interest in their royal family drama.
"I think any documentary that continues the criticism of Harry and Meghan's modus operandi is going to be damaging," royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told an outlet.
"It's in Germany so it's probably not going to make a big storm over in the U.S.," he added. "But it's still a major blow for a couple who have seen their popularity plummet like a stone falling in a well since they left the U.K."
OK! previously reported the unscripted program could impact the couple's public image.
"Until the film comes out, everything is speculation," PR expert Ryan McCormick told an outlet when chatting about The Lost Prince. "However, I think that if the special does not get a healthy amount of viewers, it would be a foretelling sign that Harry and Meghan's popularity has truly waned."
"If the documentary reveals fresh scandals and portrays the duo as opportunists seeking to return to the well of royal family secrets (which once propelled them to peak public interest), it will be a calamity for any reconciliation with Buckingham Palace," McCormick added. "It will also hurt their reputation and likability."
Despite concerns over The Lost Prince's viewership, it could unveil a different side of their infamous "Megxit" scandal,
"If the film shows the royal exiles as down-to-earth, relatable and with humor it could be a tremendous boost to how they are perceived," McCormick explained.
- 'Royal Exiles' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Branded 'Opportunists' in New Documentary
- New Film Exposes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Tangible Change' Goals as a Royal Mirage Written for 'Simpletons'
- Royal Family Thinks Prince Harry Is a 'Loose Cannon' While Meghan Markle Is on a Mission to 'Destroy' the Firm
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Before immigrating to the U.S., Harry was a beloved member of the monarchy, and filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald highlighted the duke's fall from grace while promoting his project.
"The royal family has to deal with difficult developments and regroup after 'Megxit,' the death of the Queen and Charles and Kate's cancer. What role will Harry play in the future?" the film's synopsis reads.
"Even in his self-imposed exile in Montecito, Calif., he remains a figure of public interest," the blurb adds. "His commitment to charitable organizations — such as the Invictus Games he founded for wounded servicemen and women — always puts him in the spotlight."
Since settling down in California, the Sussexes have been vocal about wanting to tell the truth about their time in the U.K. However, Grunewald's interviews with the Sussexes' neighbors could lead to Meghan being scrutinized by critics.
"She [Meghan] might be embarrassed about the amount of criticism she now gets even in communities that used to back her after the decision to leave the royal family as a working member," Grunewald said when talking about his movie.
Larcombe spoke to The Mirror.