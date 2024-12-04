Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Suffer 'Major Blow' as They Watch Their 'Popularity Plummet'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to the U.S. will be explored in a new German documentary,

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to pursue opportunities in California, but the duo's star power might be dwindling, as both fans and critics lose interest in their royal family drama.

"I think any documentary that continues the criticism of Harry and Meghan's modus operandi is going to be damaging," royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told an outlet.

"It's in Germany so it's probably not going to make a big storm over in the U.S.," he added. "But it's still a major blow for a couple who have seen their popularity plummet like a stone falling in a well since they left the U.K."