'Royal Exiles' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Branded 'Opportunists' in New Documentary

"Until the film comes out, everything is speculation," PR expert Ryan McCormick told an outlet when discussing The Lost Prince. "However, I think that if the special does not get a healthy amount of viewers, it would be a foretelling sign that Harry and Meghan's popularity has truly waned."

"If the documentary reveals fresh scandals and portrays the duo as opportunists seeking to return to the well of royal family secrets (which once propelled them to peak public interest), it will be a calamity for any reconciliation with Buckingham Palace," McCormick added. "It will also hurt their reputation and likability."