'Royal Exiles' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Branded 'Opportunists' in New Documentary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive move to the U.S. will be dissected in a new German documentary, and the project hopes to bring to light the couple's true intentions behind leaving the royal fold.
"Until the film comes out, everything is speculation," PR expert Ryan McCormick told an outlet when discussing The Lost Prince. "However, I think that if the special does not get a healthy amount of viewers, it would be a foretelling sign that Harry and Meghan's popularity has truly waned."
"If the documentary reveals fresh scandals and portrays the duo as opportunists seeking to return to the well of royal family secrets (which once propelled them to peak public interest), it will be a calamity for any reconciliation with Buckingham Palace," McCormick added. "It will also hurt their reputation and likability."
The Sussexes' approval rating was impacted by "Megxit," but the new project has the potential to help their public image.
"If the film shows the royal exiles as down-to-earth, relatable and with humor it could be a tremendous boost to how they are perceived," McCormick explained.
Ulrike Grunewald explores the recent crises that occurred in the royal family after the couple stepped down from their positions.
"The royal family has to deal with difficult developments and regroup after 'Megxit,' the death of the Queen and Charles and Kate's cancer. What role will Harry play in the future?" the film's promotional content reads.
"Even in his self-imposed exile in Montecito, Calif., he remains a figure of public interest," the blurb continues. "His commitment to charitable organizations — such as the Invictus Games he founded for wounded servicemen and women — always puts him in the spotlight."
Since moving back to California, Meghan branded herself "one of the most bullied people in the world," which could open the door for more scrutiny.
"She [Meghan] might be embarrassed about the amount of criticism she now gets even in communities that used to back her after the decision to leave the royal family as a working member," Grunewald said in an interview when discussing his work on the upcoming movie.
As the Sussexes wait for the release of Grunewald's project, they are continuing to pursue careers in the U.S. OK! previously reported Harry is expected to take a step back from Hollywood after being called a "flop."
“Harry's heart is not in the TV stuff — anyone can see that," editor Richard Eden told GB News when chatting about his new series, POLO.
“If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to give up their private work and return to royal life, they would be welcomed back,” Eden claimed one courtier told him. "Certainly, as long as King Charles is monarch. Prince William is unlikely to be as forgiving as his father.”
When the Sussexes settled down in California, Meghan began to discuss her struggle to transition into being a working duchess. However, some commentators theorized that the former actress didn't understand the monarchy's hierarchical structure.
"I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the royal family… or even the deputy top dog," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet.
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be in complete control and charge of your life," Bond added. "There's nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It's just that the royal family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions."
