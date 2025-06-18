Meghan Markle 'Leading the Charge' by 'Planning All Sorts of Getaways' for Her and Prince Harry This Summer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced their fair share of challenges recently, but a source told a news outlet that the couple is turning their focus toward family fun this summer.
"Meghan is leading the charge and planning all sorts of getaways for them, some with the kids and some just the two of them," revealed the insider.
The couple has grand plans in store. "She wants to go to Napa with Harry, do wine tastings, she wants to go to Big Sur and other parts of Northern California with the kids. A trip to see her close friend in Colorado is in the books. And she and Harry are even talking about visiting Canada," the source dished.
According to insiders, they also have a "standing invite" to visit friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee. "The other option is going to cottage country north of Toronto; they have friends with big spreads on Lake Muskoka that they can visit," the source said.
At 43, Meghan is making a "big effort to prop up" Harry, 40, as they navigate this challenging period together. She aims to "remind him that he's got all he needs with her and the kids and their beautiful life in America."
The proud parents share two children: 7-year-old Archie and 3-year-old Lilibet, who was welcomed after their May 2018 nuptials.
This summer will be dedicated to "bonding as a family and unwinding after a hectic time for both of them," the insider said.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Loving Life' With Their Children After Fleeing the U.K.
- Sweet Escape! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In Need Of 2021 Tropical Vacay, Says Source
- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Missed Out on a 'Chance to Get to Know' Cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
It's been a particularly tough time for Harry, who recently lost his bid to reinstate security during visits to the U.K., marking the conclusion of a lengthy court battle.
"There have been so many disagreements, differences, between me and some of my family," Harry told the BBC after this recent development. "This current situation that has been ongoing for five years with regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that's left."
"I thought with all the disagreements and all of the chaos that's happening, the one thing that I could rely on is my family keeping me safe," the Spare author continued. "And not only did they decide to remove my security in the U.K., but they also signaled to every single government around the world not to protect us."
Harry lamented the ruling's potential long-term impact, revealing he couldn't "see a world" where he brings his wife and children back to his homeland amid the existing family tensions.
"Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things. But I would love reconciliation with my family," he shared.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace addressed Harry's remarks, noting, "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."
During his BBC interview, Harry stressed that "life is precious" and admitted he doesn't know "how much longer" his father, King Charles, has amid his battle with cancer.
Charles announced his diagnosis in February 2024, just weeks before Kate Middleton revealed her own cancer struggle. The Princess of Wales has since happily shared she is now in remission.