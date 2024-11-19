Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Tone Down the PDA' as Rumors Swirl About the Duo Separating Professionally
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently attended events alone, and royal experts view their solo appearances as a new stage of their working relationship.
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted supporting her friend and hair colorist, Kadi Lee, at a launch event for Highbrow Hippie, while the Duke of Sussex was seen at the Grey Cup final in Vancouver.
"Harry and Meghan's relationship seems to have evolved from a totally twinned one, where their body language was confined to appearances as a matching, complimentary and very royal-looking double act, to one that resembles the shape of a letter Y," body language expert Judi James told an outlet.
According to James, the Sussexes "joined and twinned at the base but also separating into two individuals moving into two rather separate professional directions."
In recent months, royal experts and commentators speculated the Sussexes were developing professional brands independent of each other.
"The newly 'sole trader' body language performances need to be interspersed with appearances that describe and emphasize the base of the 'Y,'" James explained.
"Theirs has always been laid out as a love story with a romantic core and seeing them alone still tends to create a look of a lost limb, thanks to their previously constant love of touch, tie-signs and other PDAs to provide a touching narrative that the world enjoys watching," she noted.
Despite the assumptions being made about their careers, the Sussexes put on a united front in a video discussing online safety — a cause the couple has advocated for through the Archewell Parents' Network.
"The recent 'base of the Y' appearance was a rather formal and regal video appearance where Meghan threw Harry constant affectionate-looking glances to register besotted encouragement while he spoke, and Harry, more formally, failed to respond in kind apart from one rather rigidly extended arm placed around his wife's back on the cue of the word 'together,'" James noticed.
James claimed the partners have become less doting after six years of marriage.
"The message was clearly one of ongoing bonds and togetherness but for fans of the Harry and Meghan passionately romantic body language rituals it was rather thin gruel," she stated. "It will be sad for their fans if, despite their marriage being enduringly strong and loving, they have made a decision to tone down the PDAs."
While in Los Angeles, Calif., Meghan was excited to support Lee, and her mannerisms reminded James of her time working on Suits.
"Meghan's body language looks relaxed back to her days as an actress and celebrity," the professional shared. "Posing with her friends she performs a 'shoulder-climb' pose, clinging to her friend and tilting her head against hers with a warm, bonding smile."
"She also looks happy mingling in the group at what looks like a party," James pointed out.
Similar to his wife, Harry seemed to be in his element while at the sporting event.
"Harry's body language in Canada shows him in his element: relaxed, excited, cheerful and apparently adoring the approval of the large crowd," James stated. "Gazing up at the crowd in the stadium signals a happy desire to bask in their attention and to register his own popularity."
"His thumbs-up signal is an informal gesture to register mutual liking and to show 'all is good'. When Harry sits to be interviewed, he uses a partial splay to register power and confidence, placing one hand on his hip and extending his elbow outwards," she concluded.
James spoke to The Mirror.