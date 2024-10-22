Meghan Markle Was Tired of Royal Life When She Realized Prince Harry Was the 'Number Two Man'

Meghan's confusion surrounding her role continued to follow her throughout her brief royal career. OK! previously reported a royal author claimed the Duchess of Sussex assumed she would be compensated for her time down under.

"On the South Pacific tour, Harry and Meghan were going down a storm," Valentine Lowe wrote in Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. "Massive crowds were turning out to see them, and Meghan’s refreshingly informal approach to royal visits was proving a hit with the Australian public.”

"Behind the scenes, however, it was a different story," Lowe continued. "Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers. According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion: 'I can't believe I’m not getting paid for this.'"