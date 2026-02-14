Why Prince Harry's Renewed Security Assessment Risks Making Meghan Markle One of the World's Biggest Kidnap and Murder Targets
Feb. 14 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has secured a long-sought review of his U.K. security arrangements, but experts warn OK! the move could inadvertently place Meghan Markle at heightened risk if she returns to Britain.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, has been pushing for years to have his taxpayer-funded police protection reinstated during visits to his homeland, after losing the automatic right in February 2020 when he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California.
Since then, his security has been determined on a case-by-case basis, requiring advance notice of travel so threat assessments can be conducted by Britain's Home Office and the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures.
Harry has argued in court the arrangements are inadequate, claiming they leave his family exposed to serious danger.
Now, the Home Office has agreed to conduct a fresh assessment of Harry's security needs, a development sources close to the Sussexes tell us has left him optimistic that armed police protection will be restored.
Insiders believe the decision could remove what Harry has previously described as the main barrier to reconciliation with his father, King Charles, 77, and brother Prince William, 43, allowing him to spend more time in Britain.
However, a former royal security adviser cautioned that renewed security for Harry could have unintended consequences for Meghan.
They suggested while many in Britain would welcome Harry back, his wife could face a very different reception.
The expert added: "If Meghan were to come back to the U.K., every aspect of the visit would have to be planned with extreme care. While she may not face the same level of physical threat, she is far more exposed to public hostility and criticism than Harry, who still manages to draw warmth and goodwill from many people. That imbalance means the risks she faces are different, but in some ways more intense, because the backlash would be loud, visible and relentless."
The source also argued the heightened focus on security itself could draw unwanted attention.
"Putting someone behind a visible wall of armed security can send a dangerous signal in itself," the expert said. "It effectively broadcasts that the person is regarded as especially valuable or vulnerable, and that kind of attention can actually heighten interest from the wrong people, increasing the risk rather than diminishing it. These risks can run from terrorism to kidnapping and stalkers – exposing targets to the serious danger they could be held for ransom or murdered."
The expert added from Meghan's perspective, staying away from Britain might be the safer option.
"From Meghan's point of view, there is very little incentive to return," the expert said. "She has built a life in California where she feels settled, secure and content, surrounded by her family and financial independence. Given that, it's hard to see why she would willingly place herself back into an environment where she knows she would face suspicion, hostility and security dangers, when there is so much less to gain than to lose."
Harry and Meghan were last in the U.K. together in 2022, attending events linked to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and later the monarch's funeral.
Since then, Harry has returned alone for court hearings and charity appearances, repeatedly citing security concerns as the reason Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, have stayed away.
A source suggested a compromise that did not involve Meghan putting herself in danger by visiting Britain with Harry could still allow family ties to be maintained.
"There is nothing stopping Harry from bringing the children over to maintain those family connections," the insider said. "Archie and Lilibet could still experience a glimpse of their heritage and spend time with their grandfather inside the Palace, before returning to the warmer, more relaxed life they are used to back home."