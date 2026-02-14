EXCLUSIVE Why Prince Harry's Renewed Security Assessment Risks Making Meghan Markle One of the World's Biggest Kidnap and Murder Targets Source: MEGA Prince Harry's renewed security assessment could reportedly risk making Meghan Markle's security. Aaron Tinney Feb. 14 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Prince Harry has secured a long-sought review of his U.K. security arrangements.

Harry has argued in court the arrangements are inadequate, claiming they leave his family exposed to serious danger. Now, the Home Office has agreed to conduct a fresh assessment of Harry's security needs, a development sources close to the Sussexes tell us has left him optimistic that armed police protection will be restored. Insiders believe the decision could remove what Harry has previously described as the main barrier to reconciliation with his father, King Charles, 77, and brother Prince William, 43, allowing him to spend more time in Britain.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry claimed that his family could be exposed to danger.

However, a former royal security adviser cautioned that renewed security for Harry could have unintended consequences for Meghan. They suggested while many in Britain would welcome Harry back, his wife could face a very different reception. The expert added: "If Meghan were to come back to the U.K., every aspect of the visit would have to be planned with extreme care. While she may not face the same level of physical threat, she is far more exposed to public hostility and criticism than Harry, who still manages to draw warmth and goodwill from many people. That imbalance means the risks she faces are different, but in some ways more intense, because the backlash would be loud, visible and relentless."

Source: MEGA Renewed security for Prince Harry could have consequences for Meghan Markle, a source said.

The source also argued the heightened focus on security itself could draw unwanted attention. "Putting someone behind a visible wall of armed security can send a dangerous signal in itself," the expert said. "It effectively broadcasts that the person is regarded as especially valuable or vulnerable, and that kind of attention can actually heighten interest from the wrong people, increasing the risk rather than diminishing it. These risks can run from terrorism to kidnapping and stalkers – exposing targets to the serious danger they could be held for ransom or murdered." The expert added from Meghan's perspective, staying away from Britain might be the safer option. "From Meghan's point of view, there is very little incentive to return," the expert said. "She has built a life in California where she feels settled, secure and content, surrounded by her family and financial independence. Given that, it's hard to see why she would willingly place herself back into an environment where she knows she would face suspicion, hostility and security dangers, when there is so much less to gain than to lose." Harry and Meghan were last in the U.K. together in 2022, attending events linked to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and later the monarch's funeral.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was last in the U.K. in 2022.