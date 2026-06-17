Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Set to Visit U.K. for First Time in 4 Years as Duke Is Desperate for His Kids to 'Know' King Charles

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The Last Time Meghan Markle Went to England Was in September 2022

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle has not been in the U.K. since 2022.

It will be the first time in four years Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, will be in the U.K. with their parents. The last time the family went to England together was in June 2022 to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. While Harry, 41, has returned to the country solo in recent years, Meghan, 44, was last there in September 2022 for the sovereign's funeral.

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Prince Harry Is Worried His Children Won't Ever Know King Charles

Source: MEGA Prince Harry last saw dad King Charles in September 2025.

The Invictus Games founder previously shared his concerns for bringing his family to the U.K. as he feared for their safety. Harry and Meghan were stripped of their taxpayer-funded security in 2020 when they took a step back as senior members of the royal family and moved to Montecito, Calif. Prior to the news about Harry's kids visiting the family, an insider revealed he was afraid his kids would never get to properly know grandpa King Charles.

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Prince Harry Is 'Excited' to Launch His Invictus Games Events

Source: MEGA The Sussexes are parents to son Prince Archie, 7, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 5.

"There is apparently a plan for Harry to be granted some protections while he is in the U.K. on this coming trip, which he's taking as a good sign," a source told National Examiner recently. "Still, he does worry that it's all going to move too slowly and that Lily and Archie will never know their grandad," they added. "He’s very excited about the Invictus events that are planned, and he’s excited to spend time with his friends there.” “The whole situation is incredibly upsetting for [Harry],” the insider explained, adding the duke is “doing his best to soldier on."

The Upcoming Trip to the U.K. Is 'Stressing' Out the Duchess of Sussex

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved out of England in 2020.