'Leach' Prince Harry Faces Backlash After Winning Tax Payer-Funded U.K. Security: 'He Shouldn't Be 'Allowed Back Into the Country'

Prince Harry scored a big win in his case, securing taxpayer-funded security detail whenever he flies home to the United Kingdom. The royal, 41, nabbed a review of his protection by the country's Home Office, a governing body that decides how A-listers are safeguarded while in the U.K. However, not everyone is happy with the Duke of Sussex's recent victory.

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex often request privacy from the media.

Online users slammed the prince for his new security enhancements, blasting him and his wife Meghan Markle's continued requests for privacy despite always seeming to be in the media. "So much for begging for privacy! They just can’t get enough press coverage to be happy. Leaches to the royal family," one person wrote. "Harry made this bed for himself. It's his own fault. He shouldn't even be allowed back into the country. Much less given a security detail," another penned.

King Charles Could Meet Prince Harry's Kids If He Scores More Security Detail

Source: MEGA 'Harry is using his kids as an excuse to get taxpayer-funded security back,' a fan blasted.

If Harry does succeed in winning security protection — should ever head back to his native country — it would present an opportunity for King Charles to meet his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, some aren't happy about the possible reunion. Someone else rolled their eyes, writing: "Harry is using his kids as an excuse to get taxpayer-funded security back. So he doesn't feel his own security team is adequate? Just another bunch of excuses out of him." "He won’t get full taxpayer-funded security and using his children as leverage or they won’t meet King Charles is a low blow. He is one of THE most unpopular royals and the general public will not be happy to fund his full on security and nor should they," a person chimed in.

The Sussexes Don't Feel Safe Traveling to the United Kingdom

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

According to The Sun, evidence from Harry's camp, as well as police and government entities has been compiled for the Home Office and a decision will be made in January. The army veteran has stated in the past how doesn't feel like he is able to bring Meghan, 44, and his young children to England without protection as he fears for their safety. Their security was removed after Harry and the Suits actress stepped back from the royal family in January 2020.

Harry Last Saw His Father in September

Source: MEGA King Charles saw Prince Harry for the first time in 19 months in September.