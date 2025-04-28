Meghan Markle Was in 'the Trenches' While Dating Prince Harry as She Makes Subtle Dig at Royal Family
Meghan Markle opened up on the “Jamie Kern Lima Show” podcast about how she and Prince Harry had to hide their romance in the early days.
“You have to imagine, at the beginning it's all butterflies — but then we immediately went into the trenches together. Right out of the gate, like six months into dating,” the businesswoman said.
“So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. And that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now,” Meghan continued.
“People didn’t know we were dating,” she shared, noting that everything was “in code” and “on a letter basis,” as she couldn’t reveal they were romantically involved.
She shared they referred to each other as “M” and “H,” something they and their close friends still use.
“It stuck,” Meghan shared. “I like it. I like nicknames a lot. I love nicknames.”
Aside from revealing the pet names, Meghan talked lovingly about her husband, saying, “There’s something that’s not to be taken for granted when you have a partner and a spouse who is just so behind you. I mean, H, that man loves me so much. And, you know, look what we built.”
Meghan stated they’ve built “a beautiful life” with two “healthy, beautiful children.”
“I always think about it like the end of 'Super Mario Bros.' when you get to the final, final level, and what’s the goal in ‘Super Mario’? … Slay the dragon, save the princess,” she added.
Meghan also dished on the podcast she plans to remain married to her “fox” husband forever.
Although the couple has been the subject of divorce rumors, Harry shut them down in December 2024 after chatter began when the couple appeared separately at events.
“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” the royal, 40, said while attending The New York Times’ 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday, December 4. “We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'”
He also added that the constant attention on his marriage is "definitely not a good thing."
“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” Harry added. “Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”
According to a source,
"When they're together, there's headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show," Kinsey Schofield, the host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital. "The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don't do every single thing together."
"They also have to raise a five and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state," she added of why they're sometimes apart.