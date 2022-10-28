No Deal! Watch Meghan Markle's Old 'Deal Or No Deal' Episodes Amidst Podcast Fiasco — Watch Now

“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there,” she explained. “I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo.'”

In the week and change since Markle’s headline-making episode, it seems several cast members of the iconic series have spoken out, including host Howie Mandel, who addressed the Dutchess’ claims in an interview published earlier this week.

"I’ve never really heard anybody complain and I don't think Meghan is complaining,” Mandel quipped. "I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her."