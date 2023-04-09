Meghan Markle's Rude Three-Word Reply To Queen Elizabeth II Revealed
Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth apparently didn’t get along from the jump!
In Robert Jobson’s newest book, Our King: Charles III, he recounted an incident when the Queen attempted to give the Suits actress advice now that she was to be part of the royal family.
The pair had a one-on-one discussion in which the late matriarch was claimed to have "warmly welcomed" the 41-year-old, adding that she said she was "so pleased Harry had at last found love."
Jobson detailed that the long-reigning monarch told Meghan to lean on Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, for support as she joins the notoriously drama-filled brood.
"I've got Harry," Meghan replied to Elizabeth, and Jobson alleged the comment "surprised" the Queen at the time.
The book set to be released on Thursday, April 13, also described the brood’s controversy since the death of the centerpiece of the monarchy.
As OK! previously reported, Jobson spoke to palace insiders, who spilled details regarding Harry and Meghan’s relationship, as well as the prince’s behavior following the family tragedy.
"Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened. There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known," a royal aide revealed about the pair.
They also recalled Harry’s actions following the death of his grandmother. The Duke of Sussex reportedly demanded Meghan be present in Scotland at the family’s heartbreaking meeting, although his order was hastily denied by King Charles III. Jobson claimed the Spare author’s petition "did not go down well with the family" and that the brood was "shocked by his behavior."
The insider recounted that Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, arrived to Balmoral at 5 P.M. on the day of the Queen’s death. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old didn’t show up until 8 P.M., even though he was offered a spot on the plane with his brother.
The book also shared that Charles still has "enduring love for his son," regardless of his less than satisfactory actions. The King is "saddened by the widening gulf" between him and his son and wishes he could spend more time with his grandkids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.
