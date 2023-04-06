King Charles Too 'Terrified' To Confront Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Over Their Attacks On The Royals, Claims Insider

The royal confidante hinted that Charles' inner circle is pushing him to put his foot down.

"Charles may have good reason to fear his son since Harry teased he might write a second no-holds-barred book after the success of his memoir, Spare," the insider stated. "But that's exactly why he should take charge and put an end to the Sussex sideshow once and for all."

It was revealed last month that the king sent the Sussexes an invite via e-mail, but their rep addressed the news by declaring, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."