Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Be 'Visibly Shunned Or Sidelined' If They Attend Coronation, Expert Claims: 'It's Really Tragic'

"It's really lose-lose for the Sussexes unless the rest of the family suddenly decides to do an about-face and embrace them," The King author Christopher Andersen spilled to a news outlet. "I don't see that happening. There is too much bitterness there. Too many bridges have been burned."

"So, if Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, they will almost certainly be sidelined and visibly shunned," he claimed. "If they don't go, it will look as if Harry is turning his back on his birthright, the royal family, and the institution of the monarchy itself."