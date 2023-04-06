Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Leaning Towards Attending Coronation, Having 'Lengthy Discussions With The Palace': Insider

As OK! reported, some royal experts believe the duo is in a "lose-lose" situation.

"If Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, they will almost certainly be sidelined and visibly shunned," author Christopher Andersen told one outlet. "If they don't go, it will look as if Harry is turning his back on his birthright, the royal family, and the institution of the monarchy itself."

Plus, since the pair relinquished their royal roles, they won't be permitted to partake in certain royal traditions, such as the balcony greeting.