Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Leaning Towards Attending Coronation, Having 'Lengthy Discussions With The Palace': Insider

prince harry meghan markle leaning towards attending coronation palace
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 6 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

In just one month, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will officially be crowned at their coronation — but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have still yet to announce whether they'll be present.

However, an insider close to the situation believes the couple is leaning towards attending the U.K. event.

prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega

"There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace," the source spilled to a news publication. "There is a time crunch on this, of course. It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there."

Nonetheless, things are still "difficult" between the father-of-two and his own dad, and the Duke of Sussex still has "questions about how" everything will go down on the big day.

prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega

As OK! reported, some royal experts believe the duo is in a "lose-lose" situation.

"If Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, they will almost certainly be sidelined and visibly shunned," author Christopher Andersen told one outlet. "If they don't go, it will look as if Harry is turning his back on his birthright, the royal family, and the institution of the monarchy itself."

Plus, since the pair relinquished their royal roles, they won't be permitted to partake in certain royal traditions, such as the balcony greeting.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes Harry could wind up attending solo in order to avoid unnecessary drama and headlines.

He also told one publication that the former actress isn't "brave or strong enough to be there" since "she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus. But I think Harry may come alone and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend."

Harry and Meghan's two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, weren't invited to the shindig, which was a bit of a snub for the couple given their son will turn 4 on the same day as the coronation.

Page Six spoke to the insider about the Sussexes leaning towards attending the May ceremony.

