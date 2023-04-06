Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Leaning Towards Attending Coronation, Having 'Lengthy Discussions With The Palace': Insider
In just one month, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will officially be crowned at their coronation — but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have still yet to announce whether they'll be present.
However, an insider close to the situation believes the couple is leaning towards attending the U.K. event.
"There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace," the source spilled to a news publication. "There is a time crunch on this, of course. It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there."
Nonetheless, things are still "difficult" between the father-of-two and his own dad, and the Duke of Sussex still has "questions about how" everything will go down on the big day.
As OK! reported, some royal experts believe the duo is in a "lose-lose" situation.
"If Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, they will almost certainly be sidelined and visibly shunned," author Christopher Andersen told one outlet. "If they don't go, it will look as if Harry is turning his back on his birthright, the royal family, and the institution of the monarchy itself."
Plus, since the pair relinquished their royal roles, they won't be permitted to partake in certain royal traditions, such as the balcony greeting.
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes Harry could wind up attending solo in order to avoid unnecessary drama and headlines.
He also told one publication that the former actress isn't "brave or strong enough to be there" since "she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus. But I think Harry may come alone and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend."
