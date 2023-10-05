Meghan Markle's Rumored Memoir Will Make Her Comeback 'Impossible'
Will Meghan Markle release a book, like her husband? The Duchess of Sussex has yet to reveal the next steps of her professional journey, but entertainment expert Mark Boardman believes the actress is working on a book.
Boardman stressed that Meghan's rumored tell-all could cause more harm to her stature.
“Meghan's memoirs could stir controversy and reignite debates surrounding her relationship with the royal family,” he shared. “Especially if she chooses to reveal previously undisclosed details.”
Meghan and Prince Harry released a six-part series for Netflix in 2022, and another project slamming her in-laws could anger fans and critics.
“Any further revelations or 'bombshells' about her time as a royal could impact her career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback,” he noted.
“The impact largely depends on the nature of the disclosures. Positive revelations about her experiences and her charity work could enhance her reputation and strengthen her brand as a humanitarian,” Boardman continued.
With the actress' image being fragile, it isn't worth the risk and scrutiny, according to Boardman.
The project "could strain her relationship with the royal family further” and “polarize public opinion," he said.
“It's a fine line to walk, and Meghan would need to carefully consider the potential consequences,” he concluded.
Although headlines claimed Meghan would reveal which family member commented on Prince Archie's skin complexion, a rep for the Sussexes denied the assertion.
"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," a spokesperson for Meghan said. "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."
Andrew Morton claimed that Meghan wasn't interested in talking about the crown.
"Meghan is making her own life on the West Coast," Morton said. "The royal family is very much in the rearview mirror of her life. She’s moved on."
"From what I gather, Meghan is going to start a new, updated version of [her lifestyle website] The Tig," Morton claimed. "So I think [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] got their own lives, and they’ve worked it out. And every day that passes, they’re more established in California."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
With the Sussexes living in Montecito, Calif., Meghan is focused on networking in Hollywood.
"The state where they live is crowded with billionaires and millionaires," Morton shared. "So if they want to raise money for their charities, they’ve picked… very fertile ground. Other royals will envy that they can go to a dinner and raise millions of dollars for their charities. So that’s what they’ll do."
Morton later doubled down on Meghan not enjoying the responsibilities that came with being a duchess.
"I just feel that Meghan’s never really embraced the rules and rituals of the royal family," Morton claimed. "She didn’t understand that she had to curtsy to the queen in private. It’s no secret that there’s not much love lost between Kate and Meghan, and Meghan is making her own life on the West Coast."
"She’s a celebrity," Morton added.