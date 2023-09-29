12 of Oprah Winfrey's Most Controversial Interviews – From Cindy Crawford to Michael Jackson

Cindy Crawford broke her silence nearly four decades after her "awkward" interview with Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

In the new Apple TV+ documentary series The Super Models, Crawford recalled the 1986 interview she had when she was starting in the fashion industry. The model, now 57, revisited the time Winfrey asked to display her physique – something she did not expect from the host.

"When you look at it through today's eyes when Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Like, show us why you're worthy of being here,'" she continued. "In the moment, I didn't recognize it. Only when I look back at it, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. That was so not OK, really.' Especially from Oprah."