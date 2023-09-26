Kelly Osbourne Shades Prince Harry and Meghan, Accuses Couple of Going 'Down This Victim Road'
Kelly Osbourne is doubling down on her views about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left the royal family in 2020.
During the Tuesday, September 26, episode of the "Osbournes Podcast," the former reality star accused the pair of going "down this victim road."
“I feel a certain level of disappointment because I feel like they had the opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change," she expressed.
“I get wanting to leave [the royal family], I get that, but then just leave,” Osbourne, 38, continued. “Don’t leave and give, like, ‘woe is me’ stories about how difficult it was.”
This is hardly the first time the mom-of-one has shaded the pair. As OK! previously reported, Osbourne accused the red-headed prince, 38, of "whining, whinging [and] complaining" during a podcast interview, which aired in June.
“[He’s like], ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one whose had mental problems, my life was so hard,’" the TV host stated. “Everybody’s life was f------- hard."
“You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f-------- Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope," she fumed, referring to Harry's controversial decision to wear a Nazi uniform for a Halloween party in 2005.
Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has also been vocal about how she feels toward the duo, who now live in California with their two kids, Lilibet and Archie.
Sharon recently stated how she couldn't believe their two tots will grow up in the U.S. instead of the U.K., where Harry's family is from.
“They’re fine but their children don’t have any family,” Sharon said. "No grandparents, no aunts, no uncles, no cousins – there’s nothing."
“Their babies have their mom and dad – they know nothing of their heritage,” she added.
Sharon's remarks come shortly after Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, pleaded with her to see the children despite their feud.
"I still haven't seen my grandkids," he said, "and that's what this is about. I want to see my grandkids, and I think the king would like to see his grandkids as well."
"Put the past behind us, let me see my grandkids," he begged. "In the state of California, I can actually sue to see them, but I don't want to do that. The other thing is that I’ve done nothing wrong. There is no excuse for her to treat me this way, no excuse to treat the King that way as well. It’s no excuse to treat grandparents that way."