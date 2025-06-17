'Authentic' Meghan Markle Reveals Advice Pal Serena Williams Gave Her Amid Constant Criticism: 'A Lie Can't Live Forever'

Meghan Markle revealed the advice she received from Serena Williams as she navigates life in the public eye.

Meghan appeared on the “Aspire” podcast, hosted by host Emme Gerde, where she said she would “rewrite” her narrative and ask people to “tell the truth” about her whenever she ends up in the headlines.

Gerde responded, stating Markle must feel “angry” to have naysayers “lying about [her] all the time.”