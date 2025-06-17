'Authentic' Meghan Markle Reveals Advice Pal Serena Williams Gave Her Amid Constant Criticism: 'A Lie Can't Live Forever'
Meghan Markle revealed the advice she received from Serena Williams as she navigates life in the public eye.
Meghan appeared on the “Aspire” podcast, hosted by host Emme Gerde, where she said she would “rewrite” her narrative and ask people to “tell the truth” about her whenever she ends up in the headlines.
Gerde responded, stating Markle must feel “angry” to have naysayers “lying about [her] all the time.”
'It's Happening for a Reason'
“Is there ever a part of you that’s like, ‘Just leave me alone?’” Gerde asked Meghan.
Meghan explained she navigates the “peaks and valleys” of her life by doing “a lot of self-work,” including asking herself, “What’s the why?”
“It’s happening for a reason,” Meghan elaborated. “My dear friend Serena [Williams] … she told me years ago, ‘A lie can’t live forever.’”
“Eight years is a long time, but not forever,” she added.
A Viral Video
Meghan went on to detail how she wants to be “authentic” online, which is one of the reasons she posted her hospital dance video.
In the footage Meghan shared on June 4 to celebrate her daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday, she and Prince Harry were seen dancing to the “Baby Mama” song, which became popular on TikTok, in a hospital room prior to her giving birth.
“It’s also a really great reminder that, with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life,” she stated. “A real, authentic, fun life that’s happening behind the scenes. I’m just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms.”
Meghan's Friend Defends Her
Meghan also denied accusations she uses her Instagram account to push her As Ever brand. “It is my space and my channel for joy,” she said, noting she's on it in order to "get" her "voice back."
As OK! reported, Meghan’s friend Christopher Bouzy recently defended her against critics of the video.
“Imagine, for a moment, what it would feel like to have some of the happiest and most vulnerable moments of your life turned into ammunition for hate,” Bouzy shared with a media outlet. “Every maternity dress and every baby video becomes ‘evidence’ for strangers obsessively trying to prove your pregnancies were a sham. It is sickening and cruel.”
'Suicidal Thoughts'
“We cannot ignore the real-world impact that this kind of sustained conspiracy harassment has,” he added, noting Meghan previously revealed she had “suicidal thoughts at the height of the abuse.”
“One doesn’t have to stretch to see a link between that despair and the ceaseless torrent of vilification she endured,” he continued. “Beyond the personal toll on Meghan and Harry, there’s a broader societal damage to consider. When conspiracy theories like these flourish, they corrode our collective grasp on reality and decency.”