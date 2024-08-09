'Very Annoyed' Meghan Markle 'Screamed' at CBS Producers Over Unexpected Question as Former Actress 'Couldn't Contain Her Anger'
Meghan Markle discussed her suicidal ideation in a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, but it doesn't seem like she was prepared for Jane Pauley's question.
According to Angela Levin, the former actress was upset after the interview wrapped.
"After the interview was over, she was apparently screaming to the producers, very, very annoyed at what they had asked her," Levin said on Dan Wootton Outspoken. "You mustn't do that with Meghan because she's in control. But you could see she couldn't contain her anger, her fury."
"Just the same as in and out of the interview, she couldn't stand Harry speaking," the biographer claimed. "She would look at him with such harsh eyes and such a terrible expression on her face because she didn't want him to talk, I imagine."
The Sussexes appeared on the morning show on Sunday, August 4, to discuss Archewell's Parents Network, but Pauley mentioned Meghan's past suicidal thoughts since they were on the topic of mental health.
"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," Meghan said. "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."
"If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is OK, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that," she stated.
As Meghan discussed her struggles, Levin alluded to Prince Harry being outshined by his wife.
"He is really lost at the moment... I think that he's in a very, very bad way," Levin stated.
Body language expert Judi James analyzed Meghan's mannerisms during the tense moment.
"As Meghan shares her own story of suicidal thoughts she performs several hair-preen rituals and a wry, mirthless smile that suggests she is being politely brave," James said in an interview.
"Her hand goes out to hold Harry's leg as though seeking his support although he sits relatively still with his head cocked, watching her face with what looks like concern," she continued.
This isn't the first time Meghan brought up her sad confession. In 2021, Oprah Winfrey quoted Meghan referring to royal life as "almost unsurvivable."
"Yeah, there was. I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out," Meghan told Winfrey.
"And, again, I wasn’t seeing it, but it’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or my friends, or them calling me crying, just, like, ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you.' And I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing," she recalled.
James spoke to The Mirror.