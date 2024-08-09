'Very Annoyed' Meghan Markle 'Screamed' at CBS Producers Over Unexpected Question as Former Actress 'Couldn't Contain Her Anger'

The Sussexes appeared on the morning show on Sunday, August 4, to discuss Archewell's Parents Network, but Pauley mentioned Meghan's past suicidal thoughts since they were on the topic of mental health.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," Meghan said. "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."

"If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is OK, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that," she stated.