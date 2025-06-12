Meghan Markle's Friend Slams 'Sickening and Cruel' Critics of Her Viral Pregnancy Dance Video

A family friend of Meghan Markle’s came to her defense after she was slammed for sharing a pregnancy dance video that went viral.

In the footage Meghan shared on June 4 to celebrate her daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday, she and Prince Harry were seen dancing to the “Baby Mama” song, which became popular on TikTok, in a hospital room prior to her giving birth.

“Four years ago today, this also happened,” she captioned the clip. “Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!”