Meghan Markle's Friend Slams 'Sickening and Cruel' Critics of Her Viral Pregnancy Dance Video
A family friend of Meghan Markle’s came to her defense after she was slammed for sharing a pregnancy dance video that went viral.
In the footage Meghan shared on June 4 to celebrate her daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday, she and Prince Harry were seen dancing to the “Baby Mama” song, which became popular on TikTok, in a hospital room prior to her giving birth.
“Four years ago today, this also happened,” she captioned the clip. “Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!”
A 'Full-Blown Harassment Campaign'
After getting criticized for the video, Meghan’s friend Christopher Bouzy spoke out, proving he has her back.
“Imagine, for a moment, what it would feel like to have some of the happiest and most vulnerable moments of your life turned into ammunition for hate,” he shared with a media outlet. “Every maternity dress and every baby video becomes ‘evidence’ for strangers obsessively trying to prove your pregnancies were a sham. It is sickening and cruel.”
He went on to detail how “ridiculous lies” about Meghan and Prince Harry have turned into a “full-blown harassment campaign.”
'Suicidal Thoughts'
“We cannot ignore the real-world impact that this kind of sustained conspiracy harassment has,” he added, sharing Meghan had revealed she had “suicidal thoughts at the height of the abuse.”
“One doesn’t have to stretch to see a link between that despair and the ceaseless torrent of vilification she endured,” he continued. “Beyond the personal toll on Meghan and Harry, there’s a broader societal damage to consider. When conspiracy theories like these flourish, they corrode our collective grasp on reality and decency.”
- 'Make It Stop': Meghan Markle Blasted as 'Cringey' While Dancing in Delivery Room Alongside Husband Prince Harry
- 'It's Not Catty, It's Cruel': Meghan Markle Hits Back at 'Online Abuse' She Received While Pregnant
- Meghan Markle Celebrates 7 Years of Love With Prince Harry Amid Controversy: 'We've Built a Beautiful Life'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A Housewife Has Meghan's Back
Aside from Bouzy, Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard defended Meghan against an online troll.
“That belly is lumpy and Meg moves it around like a sack of jelly beans,” the naysayer said. “Where is the uncomfortable mom-to-be? Because this woman has no clue what it feels like to be in labor or even induced. Induced moms are nervous about the pain!”
They also claimed, “No woman nine months pregnant moves that way.”
Candiace's Response
Dillard responded on X, writing, “Actually, at 9 months pregnant, I was leg pressing three times my weight, doing pull ups twice my weight and walking several miles on a treadmill so stfu and just say you hate that a Black woman married a white prince.”
She added a photo from her own labor, showing off her “lumpy, uneven, stretched and swollen” belly.
“Misogynoir has no expiration date,” she added.
Meghan and Prince Harry have yet to address the hate their video received.