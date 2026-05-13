Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Struggling to Maintain Lavish $15 Million Montecito Estate as Cash Becomes 'Tight': Source
May 13 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly struggling to make ends meet as their business opportunities are drying up six years after leaving the royal family and moving to Montecito, Calif.
Meghan Markle Is the 'Breadwinner' of Her Family
The Suits star, 44, is “basically the breadwinner” of her family, a source recently told Page Six.
“Money is tight," the insider said, adding Harry, 41, and Meghan need at least $6 million a year to maintain their home.
The couple's Montecito mansion is reportedly worth $15 million, so their mortgage payments are quite high.
The Sussexes Departed From the Royal Family in January 2020
Meghan and Harry decided to take a step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020 and announced they would be making moves to become financially independent.
According to the outlet, the Invictus Games founder and the former actress spend about $3 million on private security for themselves and their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Signed a Deal With Netflix After Their Royal Exit
Since their departure from The Firm, the pair has put their efforts in several business ventures — some of which have flopped.
Shortly after moving to California, the duo signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce several projects for the streamer through their Archewell Productions banner.
However, their Netflix deal was downgraded earlier this year after their series Heart of Invictus and Polo failed to earn good buzz. The duchess' cooking show on the streaming giant, With Love, Meghan, was also canceled after two seasons.
While Meghan debuted her podcast, "Archetypes," on Spotify in 2022, it was canceled after 12 episodes.
In 2024, Meghan attempted to launch her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand. After facing trademark struggles, the company was reformulated into her As Ever label, and she's now selling expensive household items such as jams, $64 candles and signature chocolate boxes.
Despite the obstacles, a source told People last month that Meghan and Harry are determined to pay their own way while living in the U.S.
“They’re not reliant on Harry’s father [King Charles] or taxpayer-funded money,” the insider said. “They pay their own bills and make their own money while continuing to support a lot of causes that might otherwise go unseen. It enables them to do what they love doing.”
Things could be looking up, as they reportedly earned a whopping $10 million payday when they toured Australia in April, with Meghan charging guests $3,000 a ticket to meet her during an all-girls weekend retreat in Sydney.