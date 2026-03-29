EXCLUSIVE Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Will Need an Incredible Amount of Security' During Upcoming Australia Tour Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need a lot of security for their upcoming Australia trip, a source claims. Aaron Tinney March 29 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! can reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 43, are being urged to prepare for heightened security as they head to Australia, with insiders warning their visit could attract protests and unpredictable public reactions. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to travel Down Under for a series of private, business and philanthropic engagements, marking their first return to the country since their widely celebrated 2018 royal tour shortly after their wedding.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will head to Australia next month.

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That earlier visit drew large crowds and enthusiastic receptions, but the political and cultural landscape has shifted significantly in the years since, with growing republican sentiment and lingering tensions over the couple's public criticism of the royal family. Their upcoming visit is expected to take place against this more complex backdrop, with potential stops in cities, including Sydney and Melbourne. An insider familiar with planning for the trip said: "There is a widespread understanding among those organizing the visit that the security arrangements will need to be significantly stepped up compared to their last trip. The atmosphere they are entering now is far more polarized, and that shift brings with it a level of risk that planners cannot afford to underestimate or overlook."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make stops in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia.

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The source added: "What officials are factoring in is the likelihood that enthusiastic supporters and outspoken critics could converge at the same events, creating a far less predictable environment. When you have that mix of opposing reactions in close proximity, it increases the potential for disruption, which is why there is such an emphasis on detailed planning and heightened protective measures to keep everything controlled and safe. Essentially, they will need an incredible amount of security." The couple's visit is also expected to reignite debate in Australia about the country's constitutional future and its relationship with the monarchy. Some commentators have suggested their presence could act as a focal point for both monarchists and republicans, intensifying public discourse around whether King Charles III, 77, should remain head of state. A royal source said: "Any appearance by figures so closely associated with the monarchy is always going to attract attention, but in this instance there is an expectation that reactions could be far more divided than usual. There are clearly defined groups on either side of the constitutional debate, and occasions like this provide a platform for them to voice those positions very visibly."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from the royal family in 2020.

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The source added: "That is precisely why the focus on security is so heightened. It is not just a question of managing large crowds – it is about anticipating the full spectrum of responses that could emerge in public settings. When you have such varied and strongly held views in play, it requires a much more considered and comprehensive approach to ensuring events remain orderly." Harry and Meghan's last public appearance in the United Kingdom in 2022 saw them booed as they arrived at St Paul's Cathedral, highlighting the potential for mixed receptions even among royal audiences. Observers suggest similar dynamics could emerge during their time in Australia.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California.