Meghan Markle's 'Staged' Visit to Australian Women's Shelter Sparks Botox Accusations: 'You've Got No Wrinkles!'
April 14 2026, Updated 2:08 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began their four-day trip Down Under on April 14 — and their visit is already sparking drama.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, first stopped by a women's shelter in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, where she was hit with allegations of using Botox.
Meghan Markle Served Food at a Women's Shelter on Tuesday
During the stopover, Meghan pulled her dark hair back into a low pony and donned a black sleeveless blouse and striped apron to serve food to the less fortunate.
"You look amazing! You look like a model! You've got no wrinkles," an onlooker named Leah gushed to the Suits star as she scooped up some frittata into a dish for the woman.
"Oh, my God. That's so generous!" Meghan smiled back. "We landed here this morning so my jet lag hasn't quite hit yet."
Fans Believe Meghan Markle Had Botox Injections
"You do, and you've had children, you have no wrinkles, you have glowing skin," Leah exclaimed.
Despite the warm exchange, viewers believed the situation looked scripted and bashed Meghan's physical appearance.
"It's all staged," a user commented on social media.
"Leah you need glasses 😂," someone else guffawed, while a third chimed in, "HAHAHAHHAH what acting!"
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"Botox anyone?" a commenter laughed.
"Money helps to avoid wrinkles," another person wrote, with one yelling: "BOTOX DETECTED 🚨!"
"That's what she likes. Compliments everywhere — besides having good money for dermatologist!" one user declared.
Meghan and Harry, 41, will also be hitting cities such as Sydney and Canberra on their tour and reportedly flew to Melbourne on a commercial Qantas Airways flight via business class from Los Angeles, Calif.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Were Last in Australia in 2018
According to the Sussexes' team, their trip to Australia "prioritizes listening, learning and supporting communities rather than promotion."
There will be “a small number of private engagements” to “support broader commercial, charitable and commercial objectives." The tour is allegedly a privately funded endeavor, with the couple using commercial opportunities to help pay for it.
The duo is set to swing by other national landmarks such as the Australian War Memorial, the Royal Children's Hospital and National Veterans' Art Museum.
The children's hospital visit is especially significant for Harry, as his late mother, Princess Diana, went during her own Aussie trip in 1983.
The spouses were last in Australia back in 2018 to host the Invictus Games.