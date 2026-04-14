Meghan Markle's 'Staged' Visit to Australian Women's Shelter Sparks Botox Accusations: 'You've Got No Wrinkles!'

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Meghan Markle Served Food at a Women's Shelter on Tuesday

View this post on Instagram Source: @hellomag/Instagram Meghan Markle donned a casual look for her visit to the shelter.

During the stopover, Meghan pulled her dark hair back into a low pony and donned a black sleeveless blouse and striped apron to serve food to the less fortunate. "You look amazing! You look like a model! You've got no wrinkles," an onlooker named Leah gushed to the Suits star as she scooped up some frittata into a dish for the woman. "Oh, my God. That's so generous!" Meghan smiled back. "We landed here this morning so my jet lag hasn't quite hit yet."

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Fans Believe Meghan Markle Had Botox Injections

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will also be visiting cities such as Sydney and Canberra.

"You do, and you've had children, you have no wrinkles, you have glowing skin," Leah exclaimed. Despite the warm exchange, viewers believed the situation looked scripted and bashed Meghan's physical appearance. "It's all staged," a user commented on social media. "Leah you need glasses 😂," someone else guffawed, while a third chimed in, "HAHAHAHHAH what acting!"

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Source: MEGA Some fans blasted Meghan Markle's looks.

"Botox anyone?" a commenter laughed. "Money helps to avoid wrinkles," another person wrote, with one yelling: "BOTOX DETECTED 🚨!" "That's what she likes. Compliments everywhere — besides having good money for dermatologist!" one user declared. Meghan and Harry, 41, will also be hitting cities such as Sydney and Canberra on their tour and reportedly flew to Melbourne on a commercial Qantas Airways flight via business class from Los Angeles, Calif.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Were Last in Australia in 2018

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will undertake 'a small number of private engagements' in Australia.