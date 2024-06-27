Meghan Markle Slammed for Being a 'Hypocrite' After Failing to Celebrate Her Father's Birthday
Meghan Markle is focused on her humanitarian work in the U.S., but experts think her failure to celebrate Thomas Markle's birthday isn't aligned with her public image.
"I've never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, will not be in touch," Thomas said in a recent interview. "I'd love to meet my grandchildren, but I'd be happy with a photograph at this stage."
"It is a frightfully sad story. He also added that he never thought that he'd have something in common with the King," Hilary Fordwich told GB News while discussing Thomas' recent confession. "And of course, the King doesn't know his grandchildren either. And I think that's a very sad state of affairs."
"The hypocrisy of Meghan Markle claiming to care about people and all the tours they go on where they have empathy for people," she continued. "In 2016, she posted on Instagram that her daddy was the greatest in the world."
Prior to Thomas' paparazzi scandal, the Duchess of Sussex was a proud "daddy's girl" — which she discussed in Harry & Meghan.
"The other thing is that she claimed that she had made everything herself, and she came from a very poor family," Fordwich shared. "Actually. She had a very privileged childhood, being sent to private schools in California and of course, her father, he was the one who set her off on her career in Hollywood. It wasn't all done by herself."
"Poor old Thomas Markle, as he approaches his 80th birthday, he is a serious thorn in the side and frankly, an ongoing embarrassment to the couple," the expert speculated.
The former actress struggled with living within the royal fold, and Meghan is now focused on building her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
"Yes, and I think one of the things that's immensely sad is that Meghan Markle wasn't happy to be number two to Princess Catherine, and now she ends up being really nothing, because dog biscuits and jam really don't rank from being a relation to the royal family," the commentator noted.
"The greatest sadness is that I think Prince Harry squandered the love and actually the empathy of a nation," Fordwich said. "And at this time, her father is experiencing the same thing as the King."
Thomas was caught staging paparazzi photos leading up to the Sussexes' wedding day, and the fiasco destroyed his relationship with his youngest child.
"I do think from things that I've heard from other people, he was duped, and certainly her sister Samantha says that he was duped into doing that. And also at the time, he didn't realize how hurtful it would be," Fordwich pointed out.
"But again, Mark, what about hypocrisy? If it's so bad to throw your family under the royal bus, then why do it yourselves? That's what Harry's been doing and that's what Meghan Markle have been doing," Fordwich asked referring to the Sussexes' tell-all projects.
Thomas spoke to Daily Mail.