Meghan Markle Slammed for Being a 'Hypocrite' After Failing to Celebrate Her Father's Birthday

Prior to Thomas' paparazzi scandal, the Duchess of Sussex was a proud "daddy's girl" — which she discussed in Harry & Meghan.

"The other thing is that she claimed that she had made everything herself, and she came from a very poor family," Fordwich shared. "Actually. She had a very privileged childhood, being sent to private schools in California and of course, her father, he was the one who set her off on her career in Hollywood. It wasn't all done by herself."

"Poor old Thomas Markle, as he approaches his 80th birthday, he is a serious thorn in the side and frankly, an ongoing embarrassment to the couple," the expert speculated.