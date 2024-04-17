Meghan Markle Is 'Worried' Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Will 'Blame Her' for Growing Up Away From the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in the U.S. with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but one royal expert thinks the Duchess of Sussex has reservations about raising her tots as American royals.
"On the other hand, we should always remember that phrase — 'never say never' because it will come back to haunt you when you change your mind, especially if you are a public figure like Meghan," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
“A friend of the couple — one of Meghan's few aristocratic friends from her time in the U.K. — told me Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the U.K. and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the U.K, as working royals," he continued.
The former actress openly struggled with being a working duchess and hasn't returned to England since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
"It will be a long time before Meghan reappears in the U.K.," Quinn shared. "She has already publicly stated that she will not return to the U.K., and her friends insist she is still furious at the way she feels she was treated during her time in Britain."
OK! previously reported commentator Richard Fitzwilliams thinks the Suits star is avoiding England due to her low approval rating.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” the historian told an outlet.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," he added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
In February, Harry lost his lawsuit against the Home Office, and Fitzwilliams speculated Meghan wouldn't travel to England without personnel privileges moving forward.
“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he noted. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”
“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said in reference to the Sussexes' 2023 eviction. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”
Despite the High Court's ruling in the Home Office's favor, Harry will continue to fight for security access.
"The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police," Harry's rep said in a statement.
"Although these are not labels used by Ravec, three categories — as revealed during the litigation — comprise the 'Ravec cohort': the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category," the legal spokesperson added.
