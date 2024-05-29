OK Magazine
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Living Such an Isolated Life' in California With Their 2 Kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Living Such an Isolated Life' in California With Their 2 Kids
Source: NETFLIX
By:

May 29 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California — away from their royal relatives, which could impact the kids' relationship with their cousins going forward.

prince harry meghan markle are living such an isolated life california
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

"Especially for their children because they're living such an isolated life. They have a large family and they're not getting to spend any time with them," Perez Hilton told Kinsey Schofield on "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered."

"And not even their extended family, [but] their immediate family — grandpa, and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis," he added.

Although the columnist noted that the family feud is "difficult," he added, "you make it work. That's family."

prince harry meghan markle are living such an isolated life california
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they are 'happy' in California.

OK! previously reported Hilton discussed the Sussexes' popularity in America after leaving the royal fold.

"[They] are not royals to us, and they need to cultivate their celebrity," the media personality told GB News. "I think the best response for them is to say nothing, obviously, don't be upset. You know, Megan was talking recently about how she's concerned for her children and social media."

prince harry meghan markle are living such an isolated life california
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were compared to the Kardashian family.

Despite Harry and Meghan's ties to the British monarchy, the duo reminded the socialite of the Kar-Jenner brood.

"You know, in a way, the Sussexes are kind of like the Kardashians here," Hilton continued. "They're famous because of their names, but they haven't really done much of note yet."

"And they need to play the fame game because at the end of the day, it's all about money. The more famous they are, the more money they can make," he added.

prince harry meghan markle are living such an isolated life california
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to take on more international opportunities.

Despite Hilton's perception of the Sussexes, the couple recently gushed over their new lives in California.

"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.

"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry added. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."

Aside from raising their youngsters in America, the Duke of Sussex hinted at taking on more international opportunities following the success of their trip to Nigeria.

“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."

"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.

